Disgraced Matt Lauer's Age-Gap Romance Is Reportedly In Shambles

A once ubiquitous presence on TV news, Matt Lauer's disturbing downfall amid the sexual assault accusations that ended his career in 2017 threw him into near obscurity. Lauer's marriage to Annette Roque also came crashing down, with the two separating shortly after his firing. In the midst of the chaos, the former "Today" anchor's life went on. A few months after Lauer finalized his divorce from Roque in 2019, he found love again in Shamin Abas, a PR executive from Wales who is 12 years his junior. But after years together, reports suggested their relationship was on the rocks.

When acquaintances and friends alike turned their backs on Lauer, Abas didn't waver in her support. She believed he was the one for her. But years came and went, and the relationship didn't progress like she thought it would. "He keeps finding excuses to wriggle out of a proposal," a source told InTouch in March 2026. Abas expected Lauer to prove his loyalty to her just as she had done for him. After all, Abas chose Lauer at the expense of her reputation and plenty of friendships and connections.

"She's stuck around because she sees the good in him, but also because he promised her a future together," the source added. But the future she had envisioned never materialized, even though she had been patient. "Shamin is finally admitting to people that maybe it wasn't such a good choice to trust Matt and wait for her fairy tale ending," the insider revealed. While never easy to accept, Lauer's new relationship had painfully obvious red flags from the beginning.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).