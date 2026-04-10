Disgraced Matt Lauer's Age-Gap Romance Is Reportedly In Shambles
A once ubiquitous presence on TV news, Matt Lauer's disturbing downfall amid the sexual assault accusations that ended his career in 2017 threw him into near obscurity. Lauer's marriage to Annette Roque also came crashing down, with the two separating shortly after his firing. In the midst of the chaos, the former "Today" anchor's life went on. A few months after Lauer finalized his divorce from Roque in 2019, he found love again in Shamin Abas, a PR executive from Wales who is 12 years his junior. But after years together, reports suggested their relationship was on the rocks.
When acquaintances and friends alike turned their backs on Lauer, Abas didn't waver in her support. She believed he was the one for her. But years came and went, and the relationship didn't progress like she thought it would. "He keeps finding excuses to wriggle out of a proposal," a source told InTouch in March 2026. Abas expected Lauer to prove his loyalty to her just as she had done for him. After all, Abas chose Lauer at the expense of her reputation and plenty of friendships and connections.
"She's stuck around because she sees the good in him, but also because he promised her a future together," the source added. But the future she had envisioned never materialized, even though she had been patient. "Shamin is finally admitting to people that maybe it wasn't such a good choice to trust Matt and wait for her fairy tale ending," the insider revealed. While never easy to accept, Lauer's new relationship had painfully obvious red flags from the beginning.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas had been friends for decades
While Shamin Abas may have begun to question Matt Lauer's true allegiance to her, she certainly was more than aware of his past when they started dating in 2019. The two had been friends for 20 years before their relationship turned romantic, meaning she knew he was accused of having many affairs while married to his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Annette Roque. It apparently wasn't exactly a secret. "He regularly cheated on his wife. Everyone knew," a source told People in 2017.
Despite his reputation, Abas chose to give him a chance. In fact, she seemingly jumped to his defense as soon as she could when the sexual assault scandal broke out. "She was there for him throughout this process ... She was one of the first friends to reach out and offer Matt support," a source told ET in 2020. That remained true even as new disturbing information continued to pour in. "She has stood by him and isn't letting what's been reported affect their relationship," the insider continued.
She believed Lauer was a good person and would do right by her. "Shamin knows what he's been through and wants to be there for him for his next step in life," the source added. Abas' dedication to Lauer was said to be genuine, and not motivated by interest. "She is independent and has made a nice life for herself," a source told People in 2021. But if the rumors about Abas starting to have reservations about the relationship are to be believed, all of Lauer's baggage may have become too much.