Matt Lauer's New Relationship Is Full Of Painfully Obvious Red Flags

The following includes references to sexual assault allegations.

Matt Lauer's entire world came crashing down on him in 2017. Between 1997 and then, he was known across the country as an anchor on the "Today" show. He was also a married man. Coincidentally, 1997 also marked the year Lauer met Annette Roque, who later became his wife. And 2017 marked the year his marriage ended, though this wasn't a happy coincidence. Lauer and Roque's divorce was a direct consequence of the sex scandal that disgraced the once respected journalist.

In November 2017, Lauer was fired after a colleague accused him of rape during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia. The following month, Lauer and Roque separated. His life was never the same, but it went on. Lauer found love again in Shamin Abas, a Welsh-born PR executive with Middle Eastern roots. Unlike pretty much everyone else, Abas was unfazed by the disturbing allegations against Lauer. "Shamin knows what he's been through and wants to be there for him for his next step in life," a source told ET in 2020.

In December 2025, it was even reported that Abas was working behind the scenes to aid Lauer in a TV comeback. "She is encouraging him to keep trying and she is definitely persistent. There have been instances of second and third acts with other stars, so they think people will give him a chance," a source told Page Six. Abas' attitude toward the serious allegations involving Lauer is a red flag, if you ask us. And it isn't the only one in Lauer's new relationship.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).