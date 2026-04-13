Unflattering Pics Of Pam Bondi She Probably Doesn't Want You To See

Many people have discussed what happened to Pam Bondi's face as her appearance has drastically changed over the years. Long before she was appointed as the attorney general by Donald Trump, Bondi was an ally to the president and had attended countless rallies and meetings supporting him. Eventually, folks noticed that Bondi was not only putting extra effort into how she looked, but her appearance had seemingly been altered. In January 2025, plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally offered up an explanation. "A good portion of the changes in Pam Bondi's face shape can be attributed to her 50-pound weight loss in 2024," the surgeon told the Irish Star at the time. While shedding pounds may have done a lot of the heavy lifting, McNally believed that Bondi had "filler or fat grafting" in her cheeks. That same month, another plastic surgeon, Dr. Paul Rosenberg, weighed-in on Bondi's facial transformation. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery," he told the Daily Mail, while pointing out areas of Bondi's nose, neck, and face that were telltale signs of possibly going under the knife.

Clearly many people believe the one-time AG had been putting in a lot of effort to not only look her best, but alter her features. Nicki Swift had an expert examine before-and-after pics of Bondi to estimate her rumored plastic surgery costs. "If she has maintained these treatments over time ... the total investment could easily exceed $70,000 across several years ... " board-certified Dallas, Texas plastic surgeon Dr. Raja Mohan told us in July 2025.

Despite her seemingly round-the-clock efforts to fit the Mar-a-Lago mold, there have still been numerous unflattering photos snapped of Bondi, both before and during her time working under Trump.