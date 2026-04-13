Unflattering Pics Of Pam Bondi She Probably Doesn't Want You To See
Many people have discussed what happened to Pam Bondi's face as her appearance has drastically changed over the years. Long before she was appointed as the attorney general by Donald Trump, Bondi was an ally to the president and had attended countless rallies and meetings supporting him. Eventually, folks noticed that Bondi was not only putting extra effort into how she looked, but her appearance had seemingly been altered. In January 2025, plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally offered up an explanation. "A good portion of the changes in Pam Bondi's face shape can be attributed to her 50-pound weight loss in 2024," the surgeon told the Irish Star at the time. While shedding pounds may have done a lot of the heavy lifting, McNally believed that Bondi had "filler or fat grafting" in her cheeks. That same month, another plastic surgeon, Dr. Paul Rosenberg, weighed-in on Bondi's facial transformation. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery," he told the Daily Mail, while pointing out areas of Bondi's nose, neck, and face that were telltale signs of possibly going under the knife.
Clearly many people believe the one-time AG had been putting in a lot of effort to not only look her best, but alter her features. Nicki Swift had an expert examine before-and-after pics of Bondi to estimate her rumored plastic surgery costs. "If she has maintained these treatments over time ... the total investment could easily exceed $70,000 across several years ... " board-certified Dallas, Texas plastic surgeon Dr. Raja Mohan told us in July 2025.
Despite her seemingly round-the-clock efforts to fit the Mar-a-Lago mold, there have still been numerous unflattering photos snapped of Bondi, both before and during her time working under Trump.
Bondi's makeup was caked on for an outdoor presser
Nothing was working for Pam Bondi when she spoke to the media outside the Supreme Court in March 2012. She was bundled up, and had her makeup prepared for the occasion, but a close-up caught by a photographer exposed plenty of blemishes. The pic revealed how crusty Bondi's makeup was on that day, as her cover-up appeared uneven and cakey around her cheeks. Clearly, she wanted her eyelashes to stand out and her spider extensions were in full effect. The photo, taken from a low angle, showed the lashes cast a giant shadow across Bondi's face. It also highlighted the two-tone approach she had taken with coloring her eyebrows a different shade than her bright blond hair. Despite the thick coat of foundation, plenty of lines were on display, and the unkind angle did her jawline no favors as well.
Her skin looked too shiny at an upscale dinner
Back when Pam Bondi was the Attorney General of Florida, she spoke at a Lincoln Day Dinner in Mar-a-Lago where Donald Trump was the keynote speaker. One snap showed the AG mid-sentence with her mouth making an O-shape. Her blond locks cascaded rather limply down the sides, but they at least had a bright sheen. Unfortunately, that was not the only sheen on her visage, as Bondi's bronzer created a reflective finish on her complexion. Besides the unnatural glow of her skin, the bright lights also showed an indent at the top of Bondi's nose that could hint toward some plastic surgery. Those features were unflattering, but it was Bondi's chin and neck that displayed a disconnect from her perfectly smoothed-out forehead.
Bondi's pearl necklace was an unflattering accessory
When she was the Attorney General of Florida, Pam Bondi attended an opioid and drug abuse listening session at the White House in March 2017. She wore a white jacket with frilled sleeves and accessorized with a bulky pearl necklace that was at least a couple strands too thick. The necklace looked out of place for the White House meeting, and also drew attention to her neck. As she listened, Bondi turned her head to the side, and there were visible folds on her neck that made it appear as if the pearls were being twisted. To make matters worse, the jacket in conjunction with the multi-strand necklace made it difficult to discern where Bondi's neck started and ended.
A Trump rally highlighted Bondi's bronzer
Speaking at a rally for Donald Trump's presidential campaign in August 2016, Pam Bondi appeared to be overly excited. One pic caught her at the podium with her hands raised in fists, and a glimmer in her eyes as she stared into the heavens. The AG went heavy on the bronzer that day as her complexion was darker than usual, and there was a smooth sheen to her face. Considering it was a Trump rally, Bondi was likely making some sort of positive exclamation, but her facial expression could easily be misconstrued as her being upset. The pose and scrunch of her face accentuated the odd shape of the top of her nose.
Bondi's possible plastic surgery was on full display during a museum trip
Pam Bondi was on hand to hear Donald Trump speak at the Museum of the Bible in September 2025. The then-attorney general may have known that cameras would be pointed in her direction, as she caked on the beauty products for the event. She went heavy with the cover-up, and applied ample blush to her cheeks, plus a thick layer of bright pink lipstick. The unintended impact of cakey makeup was that it made Bondi's rumored plastic surgery look worse than ever. Her lips were pursed, and her head was turned as she applauded Trump, which caused the foundation to crack around Bondi's eyes. The makeup also exposed an odd area of skin that had popped up around her nose. Whether it was from lapsed Botox, or the after-effects of going under the knife, the inflamed region near her nose and under Bondi's eye made it seem as if her face was bubbling.
Her beaming smile looked painful to inauguration onlookers
The inauguration of Donald Trump in January 2025 was understandably a celebratory occasion for Pam Bondi and other members of Team Trump. During the festivities, the newly-appointed attorney general attended a luncheon where she wore a pink and black wool coat, along with one of the phoniest smiles you're likely to see on camera. One photo showed Bondi enthusiastically shaking the hand of another attendee. Bondi's mouth was wide open as she smiled while speaking, and it gave an eyeful of her bright white chompers. The muscles around her neck looked to be constricted as she was straining so hard to plaster on an unnatural-looking grin, which was overboard in selling how ecstatic she was about Trump's inauguration.