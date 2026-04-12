Erika Kirk's Mother Has Been Dragged Into Her Icy Candace Owens Feud

Once upon a time, Candace Owens seemed to have some deference toward Erika Kirk, but it's safe to say that ship has sailed. Unfortunately for Erika's loved ones, however, the beef seems to extend beyond the Turning Point USA CEO herself, and Owens has even brought the widow's mother into it.

Like we said, in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination in 2025, Owens was initially very supportive of his widow, Erika. With time, though, that's waned (there's an understatement) and Owens has gone on to take a number of swipes at the former pageant queen. Many have seen that as below the belt as is, but bringing Erika's mom, Lori Frantzve, into the mix has only added to all the drama.

Owens first spoke about Lori in the very first episode of her "Bride of Charlie" series, itself an attack on Erika. In that first episode, Owens began poking holes in Lori's divorce documents from Erika's dad. Owens also rubbished Erika's claims about having been raised by a single mom, and even hinted at there being a shady mystery surrounding Erika's relationship with her dad, Kent Frantzve. "Erika was not raised by a single mother. Like, at all," the podcaster said. Things also took much darker turns when Owens began theorizing whether Lori was really Erika's biological mother. However, that was only Episode 1. The next day, Owens published Episode 2, and began making even more pointed barbs at Lori, kicking things off by saying, "Across the board, everyone that I have spoken to says that Lori, Erika's mother, is exceedingly problematic. Exceedingly problematic." Suffice it to say, Owens wasn't pulling any punches.