Side-By-Side Pics Highlight How Alix Earle's Regretted Veneers Changed Her Face

Alix Earle has been very open about wishing she hadn't gotten veneers right out of college, with the influencer explaining in a TikTok that she'd always loved her teeth and felt like she'd rushed into it without thinking. And, while the changes aren't so noticeable that we're doing a double take, they did subtly transform Alix Earle's overall appearance regardless. In her July 2025 video, the media personality elaborated that, other than a biking accident as a kid, her teeth were pretty straight. Slight crookedness prompted Earle to do Invisalign, and her lateral incisors were left slightly shorter than the rest of her teeth afterwards.

The social media star then opted for composite bonding. Grinding her teeth at night led to those cracking, and eventually, Earle got veneers. But, as she clarified, the stunning TikToker initially only wanted them on her lateral incisors. Her doctor suggested she do several more teeth, which she did, and the popular influencer cried as she recounted seeing the results, admitting, "I really regretted it right away." Her mouth arguably looks much wider now, making the rest of her features, and especially her lips, more prominent as a result.

Earle's teeth have always looked good, as evidenced by her high school yearbook photo on the above left. But in newer pics, like the above right snapshot taken in 2024, they're slightly longer and larger, with a more severe edge. Overall, they're almost unnaturally perfect, which may sound like a dream come true for many, but as the media personality opined, "I think natural teeth are so beautiful." In fact, the TikTok star was so convinced that natural chompers were better that she concluded by advising anyone considering veneers to stick with what they had instead.