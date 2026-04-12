Nancy Mace's Killer Legs Give Kristi Noem's A Run For Her Money

MAGA women brandish their conservative values like they're the latest accessory in vogue, but that hasn't stopped them from showing some skin. That even includes South Carolina governor hopeful Nancy Mace, who gave former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem a run for her money with the outfit she wore to the first gubernatorial debate on April 2, 2026. While Mace's shady side may land her in the headlines more often than her sartorial choices, the South Carolina congresswoman had people talking with her burgundy pencil skirt.

Mace stood out among her opponents, all men dressed in either navy or black suits, not only because of her color choice, but also because her skirt put her killer legs on full display. The gubernatorial candidate paired her outfit with nude stilettos that helped showcase her defined calves. Mace gave other Republican women a lesson in showing skin while keeping it classy. Among those who should take note is the ousted head of Homelandland Security. Noem has worn some pretty inappropriate outfits that were often too distracting.

Even when Noem showcased her killer legs, she often still managed to miss the mark. That was the case in April 2024, when she wore a raspberry-colored dress with a slit in the back. Mace, on the other hand, kept it simple but still managed to flatter her figure in the tight outfit. Some Instagram users approved it. "You get prettier everyday gorgeous southern belle," one netizen commented under her post. Mace may have won the battle of the pencil skirts against Noem, but she had previously embraced the former secretary's style.