Nancy Mace's Killer Legs Give Kristi Noem's A Run For Her Money
MAGA women brandish their conservative values like they're the latest accessory in vogue, but that hasn't stopped them from showing some skin. That even includes South Carolina governor hopeful Nancy Mace, who gave former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem a run for her money with the outfit she wore to the first gubernatorial debate on April 2, 2026. While Mace's shady side may land her in the headlines more often than her sartorial choices, the South Carolina congresswoman had people talking with her burgundy pencil skirt.
Mace stood out among her opponents, all men dressed in either navy or black suits, not only because of her color choice, but also because her skirt put her killer legs on full display. The gubernatorial candidate paired her outfit with nude stilettos that helped showcase her defined calves. Mace gave other Republican women a lesson in showing skin while keeping it classy. Among those who should take note is the ousted head of Homelandland Security. Noem has worn some pretty inappropriate outfits that were often too distracting.
Even when Noem showcased her killer legs, she often still managed to miss the mark. That was the case in April 2024, when she wore a raspberry-colored dress with a slit in the back. Mace, on the other hand, kept it simple but still managed to flatter her figure in the tight outfit. Some Instagram users approved it. "You get prettier everyday gorgeous southern belle," one netizen commented under her post. Mace may have won the battle of the pencil skirts against Noem, but she had previously embraced the former secretary's style.
Nancy Mace was a fan of the ICE Barbie look
Kristi Noem is no longer a member of the Donald Trump administration, but it will be a long time before most of us forget the ICE Barbie. It turns out that South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace also once embraced Noem's infamous look. In January 2025, shortly after Noem's confirmation hearing and the kicking off of her controversial raids, Mace took to X to share her support for the Trump immigration agenda.
To send her message, Mace found it necessary to take a page from Noem's fashion book and put on a tactical vest while sitting safely in her car (seen above). "We're not just talking about deporting illegal aliens — we're out here seeing it in action for ourselves — firsthand," she captioned the post. "South Carolina needs bold leadership to support President Trump's America First agenda deporting the bad guys and putting our people first. It helps to have sheriffs who work with ICE too." Mace's stance on immigration has remained unchanged, but her support of Noem has not.
In March 2026, Mace called for an investigation into Noem over the former DHS secretary's controversial $220 million ads that featured her in cowboy attire on horseback. "I don't think she walks away from this, and she shouldn't, because as Republicans, we need to hold our own accountable because President Trump is trying to re-instill trust in our institutions, in Congress, in the White House," Mace told Newsmax, adding that Trump made the right call in ousting Noem.