Ivanka Trump Tries Her Hand At Crocodile Tears, But Erika Kirk Keeps The Crown

Ivanka Trump became emotional while speaking out about Donald Trump's assassination attempt, but not everyone was convinced it was an authentic reaction. The first daughter appeared on "The Diary of A CEO" podcast on April 9, where host Steve Bartlett asked where she was when Donald was shot during a campaign rally in July 2024. Ivanka recalled watching the ordeal live on television. "It was almost real time, before he had stood back up ... It was incredibly difficult," she said, seemingly choking back tears. "I was horrified and I was scared and I was protective of my children, but I also didn't believe like the worst possible outcome had transpired," Ivanka told Bartlett. The former "The Apprentice" star spoke slowly and deliberately during the response, as if she were re-living the moment. "I just feel ... incredibly lucky that he was protected on that day," Ivanka said, in a wavering voice as she seemed to be on the precipice of bawling.

Ivanka Trump says she found out about the assassination attempt on her father from the TVs near the pool at Trump Bedminster, where President Trump was scheduled to meet her family later that evening: "Two of my children were there, so my first reaction was to turn them away." pic.twitter.com/hkOV1nB9ac — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) April 9, 2026

Footage of Ivanka's near-cry reaction was shared online, where many people accused her of attempting to put on the waterworks just to gain sympathy. "That smile with the fake crocodile tears looks demonic," one X user replied. The quasi-emotional response from Ivanka led to an outpouring of backlash from members of the Twitterati. Many compared her "crocodile tears" to Erika Kirk's, as Charlie Kirk's widow has frequently attempted to put on the waterworks during interviews. "Clearly, #ErikaKirk has been #IvankaTrump's drama coach," one chided.

Erika had previously been roasted online for constantly dabbing her face with a tissue while being interviewed by Jesse Watters during a media tour in November. That wasn't the only time Erika was accused of faux-crying.