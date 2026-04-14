Elon Musk's 'Mounjaro Face' Is Put On Blast In Side-By-Side Pics
In 2022, Elon Musk embarked on a weight-loss journey that saw him shed 30 pounds in a few months. While the billionaire implemented some lifestyle changes to aid in his weight loss, he revealed later that year that he had gotten on GLP-1 drugs to help him achieve his goals. With that help, Musk achieved his transformation and was able to maintain it.
But he couldn't escape all of the side effects of rapid weight loss. Looking at pictures from 2021 and 2025, we can see that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has some of the signs associated with Ozempic face. His cheeks have acquired the sunken look that has become the hallmark of the phenomenon. His eyes also appear considerably more hollow post-weight loss, while the skin around his mouth has become a bit looser. However, Musk seems happy with his slimmer self despite the negative effects on his face.
In December 2024, Musk shared a photo of himself ready for Christmas to show off his weight loss. "Ozempic Santa," he captioned the tweet. However, he went on to reveal that his caption wasn't entirely accurate, as he was among the high-profile figure who had bad experiences with Ozempic. "[It] made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpson's," he tweeted, explaining in another tweet that Mounjaro Santa just "doesn't have the same ring to it." Musk seems proud, and that's what matters.
Elon Musk blamed previous weight gain on workaholic lifestyle
Before jumping into his weight-loss quest, Elon Musk had fallen into a series of bad habits that made him pack on the pounds. One of them was his morning routine. Musk was into the habit of checking his phone as soon as he opened his eyes. Because he runs two massive companies, something always inevitably came up in the hours he was asleep. So Musk started working right away, before even taking a drink of water. "I want to change that," he said on the "Full Send" podcast in 2022.
Musk wanted to implement a morning workout routine to help him get in better shape. It's unclear whether he found a way to include exercise into his busy routine, but he made dietary changes. "I've been fasting periodically & feel healthier," he tweeted in August 2022. He also shared he used the intermittent fasting app, Zero, to help him stay on track.
Musk was able to lose weight without apparently putting an end to his workaholic ways. "Back to working 7 days a week and sleeping in the office if my little kids are away," he tweeted in July 2025. That doesn't mean he thinks working all the time is healthy. In fact, he accompanied his tweet with a video in which he discussed the effects of his schedule. "It hurts my brain and my heart," he said.