Rory McIlroy's New Amanda Balionis Interview Isn't Helping Affair Rumors (Sorry, Erica)

While even casual sports fans have likely heard about the successful Northern Irish golfer, they might not be keeping up with the scandalous rumors about Rory McIlroy that have circulated over the years — and a new interview just added fuel to the fire.

In 2024, McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll, only to call off the divorce around a month later. In the short time that the couple was separated, rumors of an affair with golf reporter Amanda Balionis quickly started going around after she and McIlroy were seen together looking happy and like they were enjoying themselves during an interview. Of course, neither addressed the rumors. And not long after that, McIlroy was back together with Stoll. But even with McIlroy and Stoll's marriage still going well around two years after the rumors first started, the gossip just won't seem to go away. And McIlroy's latest interview with Balionis at the 2026 Masters isn't helping matters.

Rory McIlroy says this isn't the position he wanted to be in when the day began, but he knows he's still in position to do something special. He talks about his round and mindset heading into tomorrow in a tie for the lead with @Amanda_Balionis. pic.twitter.com/UzKsSjuV5i — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 12, 2026

The two talked about McIlroy's golf performance for "Golf on CBS," and some fans couldn't help but highlight how "awkward" the situation felt, as the rumors of a possible relationship between the two just won't disappear.