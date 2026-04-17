5 Times Taylor & Travis Set Those Shady 'Contract' Rumors Ablaze
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is the stuff of fairy tales and almost seems too good to be true. A pop superstar falling in love with a famous athlete after a string of failed relationships in her quest for love? That's the kind of thing we only see in movies. "I imagine he's a breath of fresh air from her perspective," one Reddit user wrote of Kelce. Another said in agreement, "He seems like such a genuine, down to earth man. This is who she needs." They went on, "For the amount of fame Taylor has, I think she does her best to stay grounded and down to earth and I think he's the type of man who can also help her stay grounded. ... I think they're a great match."
Perhaps. But then, there is the possibility that none of it — the story of the friendship bracelet, the PDA, even their engagement — is actually real. Since the start of their relationship, there's a corner of the Internet (including some skeptical Swifties) that suspects Tayvis (or Traylor?) is nothing more than a carefully orchestrated PR stunt. In 2024, a photo of a contract titled "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift" began making the rounds on Reddit, adding even more fuel to this growing speculation. It ultimately turned out to be a hoax (phew), but there have been numerous times the superstar couple has unintentionally sent those "fake romance" rumors into overdrive.
The story of how they met didn't make sense to fans
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline has been called into question by those who doubt the authenticity of their romance. The official story goes that Kelce attended Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Kansas City with the intention of meeting her and giving the singer a friendship bracelet he made with his phone number on it. But obviously, that didn't happen. Turns out, it was Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, who just so happens to be a dear friend of Swift's father Scott, who set up them up. "Andy was vouching for you," Swift said during a guest appearance on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother, Jason. Intrigued, she reached out to him, and the rest, as they say, was history.
But some find this narrative quite hard to believe. On a Reddit thread titled "All the reasons why I believe Tayvis is a PR stunt," someone argued there was no way all of this could have happened organically. "I mean, try to picture it: Taylor Swift is one of the most inaccessible celebrities on the planet," the user stressed, adding that before Kelce, Swift had only ever dated men within her social circle (Harry Styles, Matty Healy). So, for her to go for someone completely outside of her world, regardless of Kelce's fame and status, just seems implausible. "How did this all happen? Why would someone tell her: 'Hey, look at this football player, he's talking about you!?' And why would she agree to meet up with him, let alone date him, just because someone showed her a football podcast? I repeat: a FOOTBALL podcast," they added. "It truly makes no sense!"
Their engagement screams 'staged'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked the world when they announced their engagement in August 2025 after two years of dating. She posted snaps of their dreamy engagement to Instagram, showing the pair against a gorgeous backdrop with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Cute! Appearing on "The Graham Norton Show," Swift revealed that Kelce popped the question hours after they filmed her episode on the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast. "We filmed ... for about three or four hours," she gushed. "And meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this."
Now that seems plausible, right? In fact, you could see the dent Swift's headphones made on her hair in photos taken from their engagement. But something about it still doesn't feel right to fans. As one Reddit user noted, the timing of it seems super sus. "The podcast being filmed on the same day as the engagement happening is really frying me to a crisp," they wrote. "She announces the album on this podcast. ... I am taycapitalist neutral, but I bring this up because it lends itself to the entire possibility that the engagement is part of the story." Hmm.
Someone else observed that both of them were wearing Ralph Lauren during the engagement/shoot, so it must have been staged. From a sociologist's perspective, Dr. Kadian Pow said fans have every reason to be skeptical. "Nothing Taylor Swift does is just a simple celebration," she told The Guardian days after the announcement. "Last week she was on a podcast about her new album, now she's announcing her engagement?" With Swift, she adds, there's no such thing as coincidence. "It's a nicely done tie-in ... a way to have the fans and the media preoccupied with her narrative."
Travis Kelce insists he and Taylor Swift never fight
In keeping with the narrative that is their fairytale romance, Travis Kelce swears he and Taylor Swift are so in sync they've never gotten into a single argument in the entirety of their almost three-year relationship. During an interview with actor George Clooney on "New Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end mentioned a recent statement Clooney had made about never having fought with his wife, Amal Clooney, in their decade-plus years together. "No, I'm not lying," Clooney insisted. "Travis, shall we ask you the same questions?" Kelce let out a chuckle. "Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right," he gushed. "I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once."
Must be nice. But isn't that a bit ... strange? Even experts agree that a healthy amount of fighting is normal and can actually be beneficial to a relationship. One possible theory is that both Kelce and Swift don't like confrontations. "We see this when we have certain insecure attachment styles that pair up together, that are both afraid of conflict," Dr. Sarah Hensley explained to Today. "Instead of actually bringing up their needs or bringing up what feels bad to them or what they would like to see changed in the relationship, they just stay silent and shut it down."
Obviously, this can't be good in the long run. "I have very rarely seen a couple in all my years of practice where two people never disagree," relationship therapist Dr. Argie Allen-Wilson also stressed to People. "It's virtually impossible. I would say that they're not being honest with themselves or each other." Either that, or they're in a PR relationship.
Their PDA seems forced
Amid controversy, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce torched the breakup contract rumors (you know the one) with their spicy game day PDA at the U.S. Open in NYC in September 2024. The couple was seen canoodling and having a blast while watching the men's singles finals along with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. On Reddit, viewers thought they must have been putting on a show for fans. "They are doing way too much. They're never beating those PR allegations," one wrote. "Yes because this is supposed to convince me that they're so in love," another said sarcastically. "girl BFFR."
And the timing definitely raised suspicion, too. Speaking to the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James said while they could very well be in a real relationship, it's also possible that Kelce and Swift were intentionally playing it up for the cameras. "When you're trying to disprove 'fauxmance' rumors, the most effective and convincing route is to laugh them off. Ignore them. They should be water off the proverbial duck's back to a couple in love," she stressed. However, she could see why this could be harder for an A-list couple such as TayVis, whose relationship, she adds, "is a meeting of brands as well as minds and hearts."
As James explained, "It will be tempting to perform the gruesome and challenging 'denial' ritual that involves proving to the world that your emotions have not been forged in some PR's office." And, judging by their behavior at the U.S. Open, it seems both Kelce and Swift were intent on proving their haters wrong by giving them, according to James, "a very dreamy, idealistic version of being in love" that some skeptics still viewed as fake.
They were awkward at the iHeart Radio Awards
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their awards show debut as a couple at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where they seemed rather distant. Swift took home the Pop Album of the Year award for her work on "The Life of a Showgirl" and gave her fiance a thoughtful shout-out during her speech. "This album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiance, who's here tonight," she told the crowd. Turning to Kelce, she said, "So thanks for all the vibes."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the #iHeartAwards2026. pic.twitter.com/ELTIQfSpUw
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 27, 2026
But speaking of vibes, the energy between them shifted when the show's host, Ludacris, turned the spotlight on the couple at one point during the ceremony. A clip that has circulated on X showed Kelce standing awkwardly and putting his hand behind Swift's back as she acted shyly in front of the camera. "Wait I thought this was ai it's so uncomfy and awkward," one user observed. Another suspected, "They havent spoken for months." Someone else jokingly wondered, "Do they even know each other?"
Others though thought they looked super cute. "they're so high school famous football player and drama club it girl coded," another fan gushed. "Kelce is happy everywhere," a fifth user noted. "You can see that he is proud." On that note, we wonder what celebrities also had to say about Kelce and Swift's relationship after seeing those clips of them acting strangely during the ceremony. Bet Gayle King is now second-guessing her claim about it not being a PR stunt. Oh well.