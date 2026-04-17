5 Times Taylor & Travis Set Those Shady 'Contract' Rumors Ablaze

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked the world when they announced their engagement in August 2025 after two years of dating. She posted snaps of their dreamy engagement to Instagram, showing the pair against a gorgeous backdrop with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Cute! Appearing on "The Graham Norton Show," Swift revealed that Kelce popped the question hours after they filmed her episode on the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast. "We filmed ... for about three or four hours," she gushed. "And meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this."

Now that seems plausible, right? In fact, you could see the dent Swift's headphones made on her hair in photos taken from their engagement. But something about it still doesn't feel right to fans. As one Reddit user noted, the timing of it seems super sus. "The podcast being filmed on the same day as the engagement happening is really frying me to a crisp," they wrote. "She announces the album on this podcast. ... I am taycapitalist neutral, but I bring this up because it lends itself to the entire possibility that the engagement is part of the story." Hmm.

Someone else observed that both of them were wearing Ralph Lauren during the engagement/shoot, so it must have been staged. From a sociologist's perspective, Dr. Kadian Pow said fans have every reason to be skeptical. "Nothing Taylor Swift does is just a simple celebration," she told The Guardian days after the announcement. "Last week she was on a podcast about her new album, now she's announcing her engagement?" With Swift, she adds, there's no such thing as coincidence. "It's a nicely done tie-in ... a way to have the fans and the media preoccupied with her narrative."