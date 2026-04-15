On-Air Outfits That Would Land Jenna Bush Hager On The Worst-Dressed List
Former first daughter and TV host Jenna Bush Hager spends almost every morning on television in front of millions of viewers, chatting up guests and reporting on trending topics. She stars on NBC's "Today" show, co-hosting her own hour of the daily program.
With such a packed schedule of TV appearances, she definitely needs to have quite the wardrobe. She has access to a variety of clothes beyond her own personal closet with a rental service, which she discussed with InStyle in 2024: "Because we buy our own clothes and I don't want to own so much that it feels crazy and I can't, one of the things I do too to get dressed is Rent the Runway ... it's so great." Bush Hager also told the outlet that she was her own stylist.
Bush Hager seems unafraid to try out new fashion, including a wide variety of colors and patterns, and it often works out. But no one person suits every sort of style. For the "Today" show host, there have been some major on-air fashion fails over the years. Here are some of the most egregious outfits that would certainly land her on a worst-dressed list.
Jenna's in-your-face yellow was way too much
Usually, Jenna Bush Hager and bright colors work well together, as her bubbly personality matches them well. But in one case during a show with Hoda Kotb, the bright yellow dress she wore was just a smidge too in-your-face.
It was a long-sleeved dress with a long skirt, and just a lot of bright color all at once. There was no accessory in a darker or more neutral color to balance it out, and she even wore yellow heels. It was eye-catching for all the wrong reasons.
The TV host's patterned dress was confusing
Another one of Jenna Bush Hager's "Today" show outfits that would've been better left on the hanger was a patterned dress she wore during a music segment. The sleeveless dress had a weird fit, and the pattern was all over the place.
The designer Moschino dress included red, orange, green, blue, and more colors, with a bunch of seemingly random swirls, lines, and leaves on the design. In reality, the outfit was made up of a vintage-style Moschino Jeans scarf print, but put on a dress, it looked all mushed together and was hard to understand.
Jenna's odd dress silhouette was a major miss
In 2017, Jenna Bush Hager appeared on "The Five" on Fox News with her twin sister, Barbara Bush. For the taping, Bush Hager had on a patterned long-sleeved blue and green dress, tights, and black shoes. While the outfit looked okay next to her sister's navy dress, it was a miss on its own.
The pattern on the dress was hard to decipher and not very appealing. Along with this, the silhouette just didn't suit Bush Hager very much. Overall, it was a poor pick for the TV personality, and in the end, it felt like the dress was wearing her, not the other way around.
Jenna stood out for the wrong reasons in a polo and too-long pants
Jenna Bush Hager and her 2026 co-host, Sheinelle Jones, headed to Jamaica for a few special episodes. For filming, Bush Hager's outfits should've been shifted to suit the change in setting, but it didn't look like she got the memo.
While the material of her striped white and blue pants looked light and comfortable, the pants were too long and dragging in the sand. They were paired with a white polo shirt that felt way too preppy and even more out of place.
Jenna's wild patterned dress featured a unique cutout
Sitting down with her co-host on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" for a segment, Jenna Bush Hager wore an odd patterned dress that really turned heads. The look complemented Sheinelle Jones' patterned outfit, but that's about all that went well with it.
The dress featured an abstract pattern with white, black, and highlighter yellow or green that simply wasn't appealing. And to top off the bad look, the dress had a teardrop-shaped keyhole cutout at the front that didn't make much sense with the wild pattern.
Jenna's brown paisley dress simply didn't suit her
Patterns are really hit or miss for Jenna Bush Hager. When she filmed a 2026 segment for her show about house plants, Bush Hager wore a brown and tan paisley-patterned dress with long sleeves and a loose tie at the neckline.
While the outfit's silhouette and material all worked well on Bush Hager, the colors and design on the fabric really washed her out. Paisley might be a well-known pattern that's been used a lot over the years, but there's a reason it's seen less and less these days.
Jenna's shapeless wood-patterned skirt was a big fail
On a different "Today" show episode, Jenna Bush Hager showed up in a skirt that seemed like it belonged in a forest. Paired with a black turtleneck sweater, she wore a stiff skirt that was about knee-length and had little shape to it. But what really made it bad was the wood grain pattern on it. It looked like a fake wood vinyl print, and even Bush Hager and the rest of the outfit couldn't make it look good.