On-Air Outfits That Would Land Jenna Bush Hager On The Worst-Dressed List

Former first daughter and TV host Jenna Bush Hager spends almost every morning on television in front of millions of viewers, chatting up guests and reporting on trending topics. She stars on NBC's "Today" show, co-hosting her own hour of the daily program.

With such a packed schedule of TV appearances, she definitely needs to have quite the wardrobe. She has access to a variety of clothes beyond her own personal closet with a rental service, which she discussed with InStyle in 2024: "Because we buy our own clothes and I don't want to own so much that it feels crazy and I can't, one of the things I do too to get dressed is Rent the Runway ... it's so great." Bush Hager also told the outlet that she was her own stylist.

Bush Hager seems unafraid to try out new fashion, including a wide variety of colors and patterns, and it often works out. But no one person suits every sort of style. For the "Today" show host, there have been some major on-air fashion fails over the years. Here are some of the most egregious outfits that would certainly land her on a worst-dressed list.