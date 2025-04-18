Tragic Details About The Bush Twins

As regular viewers of "Today" will already know, Jenna Bush Hager has always been open about the struggles she's faced with her body image. Indeed, as she revealed on the NBC show in 2019, the former first daughter began obsessing about her weight in first grade.

Discussing one particular entry in the childhood journal she discovered in adulthood, Bush Hager said on "Today" (via People), "I could barely write, and I certainly couldn't spell, and my new year's resolution was to lose 4 lbs. and I actually scratched out 7 and wrote 4." The TV personality also recalled how her twin sister Barbara Bush had initially tried to hide the journal years later over fears it would be too upsetting.

Sadly, the young Bush Hager remained hung up about her size throughout her school years. "It's so interesting because people really do hit you right where it hurts," she told the "Today" (via People) audience about another emotionally scarring incident from her past in 2023. "I had a boyfriend in 7th grade who broke up with me after we went swimming together, after he saw me in a bathing suit."

