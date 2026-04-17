The 'Ozempic Feet' Gossip Is Walking All Over Demi Moore
The following article includes discussions of eating disorders.
Demi Moore hasn't been able to escape the GLP-1 rumors and Ozempic face gossip since debuting a considerably thin frame in early 2026. In March, Moore's Actor Awards appearance sent Ozempic rumors flying when she stepped onto the red carpet looking pretty frail in a structured black dress that highlighted her bony shoulders and slender arms. But her hollow face and thin body aren't the only aspects of her appearance that have drawn concerns among onlookers. Some have noticed that "The Substance" actor's feet look out of proportion compared to the rest of her body.
As seen in the picture below, Moore paired her dress with matching black heels that created strong contrast between her skin and the outfit. And it drew attention to the size of her feet. "Dang, those feet don't even look like they belong on that body. Very bizarre," a Reddit user commented on a thread about the event. Others conjectured it could have deeper implications. "Her feet are very visibly swollen too. Not a good sign," a Redditor argued in a separate thread.
Others yet showed concern over her gait. In an X post about Oprah Winfrey's rumored Ozempic feet as she wobbled in a now-viral video, a netizen highlighted the same feature on Moore. "Is that an Ozempic side effect? I noticed Demi Moore did the same walk," the X user wrote. As of this writing, Moore has neither confirmed nor denied using a weight-loss drug, but netizens aren't misguided in their concerns about her feet, as GLP-1s like Ozempic can make walking painful from the loss of padding. We won't know unless Moore opens up about it.
Demi Moore struggled with an eating disorder in the past
Whether Demi Moore has used Ozempic or other GLP-1 drugs will remain unclear unless she chooses to open up about it. But we also don't blame fans for showing concerns over her health. The iconic "Ghost" star has admittedly struggled with an eating disorder in the past. In the mid-'90s, Moore took extreme measures to look thin before shooting "Striptease" and "G.I. Jane," biking 60 miles every day and following strict diets. "There is a lot of torment I put myself through when I was younger," she told Elle in 2024.
Moore discussed how her obsession with weight started from external sources, particularly producers who, time and time again, told her to slim down for roles. But ultimately, she blamed herself. "How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way — that's on me," she said.
Given how candid she has been about her struggles with body image, it's unsurprising that fans fear she may have relapsed. "Honestly this seems different then the normal ozempic weight loss to me, hope she's doing okay," a Reddit user wrote in March 2026 thread. She has yet to address her recent transformation, but given how Moore has made some pretty sad confessions about her life, we wouldn't be shocked if she eventually does.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).