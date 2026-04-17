The 'Ozempic Feet' Gossip Is Walking All Over Demi Moore

The following article includes discussions of eating disorders.

Demi Moore hasn't been able to escape the GLP-1 rumors and Ozempic face gossip since debuting a considerably thin frame in early 2026. In March, Moore's Actor Awards appearance sent Ozempic rumors flying when she stepped onto the red carpet looking pretty frail in a structured black dress that highlighted her bony shoulders and slender arms. But her hollow face and thin body aren't the only aspects of her appearance that have drawn concerns among onlookers. Some have noticed that "The Substance" actor's feet look out of proportion compared to the rest of her body.

As seen in the picture below, Moore paired her dress with matching black heels that created strong contrast between her skin and the outfit. And it drew attention to the size of her feet. "Dang, those feet don't even look like they belong on that body. Very bizarre," a Reddit user commented on a thread about the event. Others conjectured it could have deeper implications. "Her feet are very visibly swollen too. Not a good sign," a Redditor argued in a separate thread.

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Others yet showed concern over her gait. In an X post about Oprah Winfrey's rumored Ozempic feet as she wobbled in a now-viral video, a netizen highlighted the same feature on Moore. "Is that an Ozempic side effect? I noticed Demi Moore did the same walk," the X user wrote. As of this writing, Moore has neither confirmed nor denied using a weight-loss drug, but netizens aren't misguided in their concerns about her feet, as GLP-1s like Ozempic can make walking painful from the loss of padding. We won't know unless Moore opens up about it.