Move Over, Ivanka! Tiffany Trump Is Claiming The Spotlight In MAGAland
Even though Ivanka Trump was shedding crocodile tears for her dad on a podcast, it's Tiffany Trump who began embracing the spotlight the most as the first daughter during their dad's second term. Tiffany was joined by her husband, Michael Boulos, and their son, Alexander, at the White House Easter Egg Roll hosted by Donald Trump on April 6, 2026. For the festive occasion, she wore a white shirt and skirt combo that had floral designs. Along with her husband and son, Tiffany also spent time with her brother Eric Trump, who was at the egg roll with Lara Trump and their kids.
Ahead of her father's return to the White House, Tiffany had been quiet on Instagram for over a year. However, she eventually became more active on social media and uploaded a photo carousel recapping her time at the egg roll with her family. The first slide was a snap of Tiffany holding her infant son outside the White House, which had Easter-themed decorations. Her post also included a couple of group shots with Eric, Lara, and the kids. One group shot showed Tiffany and Co. walking down the steps alongside the Easter Bunny. What also stood out in the photos was how engorged Tiffany's lips seemed, as it appeared she had fully embraced the Mar-a-Lago look adopted by most of the Trump women.
It was not only the fun family activities that Tiffany came out for; the same day as the egg roll, she showed support for her dad by attending a news conference her father spoke at. The presser was held at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room inside the White House, and Tiffany was still wearing the same white dress when she was photographed sitting beside Lara and Eric. Leading up to that, Tiffany had been showing her support for Donald at multiple events.
Tiffany Trump has been enjoying first daughter perks
A couple of weeks before Easter, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos were on hand to see Donald Trump speak at the Future Investment Initiative Summit. She appeared to enjoy the attention, as she posed for the camera while waiting for POTUS to start his speech. Continuing her first daughter activities on social media, she later uploaded an Instagram photo of herself posing outside Air Force One in the same outfit she wore to the FII Summit. Clearly, she had been spending more time with Donald and was enjoying the perks that came with being the daughter of the president.
That event was minor compared to the State of the Union Address in February 2026, where the whole Trump clan was on hand. One pic showed Tiffany seated in a row next to her siblings: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. Meanwhile, the significant others of the Trump children were seated in a row directly behind them as they all listened to Donald speak. Prior to the SOTU address, there was a slightly awkward moment when Barron Trump towered over Tiffany's husband in a group shot. The pic was posted by Ivanka, who stood next to her husband, Jared Kushner, with Donald Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, in the middle, and Tiffany and her husband next to them. Barron was on the end, next to Boulos, who looked childlike next to the tall college student.
Tiffany didn't make any social media posts for the SOTU, but she had been active leading into the New Year. In December 2025, she uploaded an Instagram photo carousel that showed her son, Alexander, interacting with his grandpa inside the Oval Office.