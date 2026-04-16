Move Over, Ivanka! Tiffany Trump Is Claiming The Spotlight In MAGAland

Even though Ivanka Trump was shedding crocodile tears for her dad on a podcast, it's Tiffany Trump who began embracing the spotlight the most as the first daughter during their dad's second term. Tiffany was joined by her husband, Michael Boulos, and their son, Alexander, at the White House Easter Egg Roll hosted by Donald Trump on April 6, 2026. For the festive occasion, she wore a white shirt and skirt combo that had floral designs. Along with her husband and son, Tiffany also spent time with her brother Eric Trump, who was at the egg roll with Lara Trump and their kids.

Ahead of her father's return to the White House, Tiffany had been quiet on Instagram for over a year. However, she eventually became more active on social media and uploaded a photo carousel recapping her time at the egg roll with her family. The first slide was a snap of Tiffany holding her infant son outside the White House, which had Easter-themed decorations. Her post also included a couple of group shots with Eric, Lara, and the kids. One group shot showed Tiffany and Co. walking down the steps alongside the Easter Bunny. What also stood out in the photos was how engorged Tiffany's lips seemed, as it appeared she had fully embraced the Mar-a-Lago look adopted by most of the Trump women.

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It was not only the fun family activities that Tiffany came out for; the same day as the egg roll, she showed support for her dad by attending a news conference her father spoke at. The presser was held at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room inside the White House, and Tiffany was still wearing the same white dress when she was photographed sitting beside Lara and Eric. Leading up to that, Tiffany had been showing her support for Donald at multiple events.