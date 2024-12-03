Tiffany Trump's First Instagram Post In Over A Year Is Missing One Glaring Thing

Tiffany Trump's first Instagram post in more than a year suggests she might be taking a page out of her sister Ivanka Trump's playbook by embracing the influencer lifestyle and distancing herself from dad Donald Trump. Tiffany updated her followers on her luxurious life by hopping on Instagram on November 29 to photo-dump her latest adventures, which appear to have included some time on a boat, as she and husband Michael Boulos enjoyed the scenery in an unnamed tropical location.

Interestingly, she included zero indication that she's a part of America's most infamous political family, or that her father is weeks away from his inauguration. This comes months after the new, sophisticated look Tiffany debuted during the last stretch of Donald's campaign had tongues wagging about how she would possibly be taking up a more prominent role within his political career. After all, big sister Ivanka left a gaping hole in their father's circle after she decided to hang up her political aspirations, after spending several years as one of Donald's senior advisors. If there was ever a time for Tiffany to claim a title for herself, the start of Donald's second term couldn't offer a better opportunity.

But aside from appearing with her family after Donald's celebratory speech following the 2024 election, she's made zero effort to celebrate or reference his upcoming second term. That said, Tiffany may actually have a legitimate reason for the shift.