Tiffany Trump's First Instagram Post In Over A Year Is Missing One Glaring Thing
Tiffany Trump's first Instagram post in more than a year suggests she might be taking a page out of her sister Ivanka Trump's playbook by embracing the influencer lifestyle and distancing herself from dad Donald Trump. Tiffany updated her followers on her luxurious life by hopping on Instagram on November 29 to photo-dump her latest adventures, which appear to have included some time on a boat, as she and husband Michael Boulos enjoyed the scenery in an unnamed tropical location.
Interestingly, she included zero indication that she's a part of America's most infamous political family, or that her father is weeks away from his inauguration. This comes months after the new, sophisticated look Tiffany debuted during the last stretch of Donald's campaign had tongues wagging about how she would possibly be taking up a more prominent role within his political career. After all, big sister Ivanka left a gaping hole in their father's circle after she decided to hang up her political aspirations, after spending several years as one of Donald's senior advisors. If there was ever a time for Tiffany to claim a title for herself, the start of Donald's second term couldn't offer a better opportunity.
But aside from appearing with her family after Donald's celebratory speech following the 2024 election, she's made zero effort to celebrate or reference his upcoming second term. That said, Tiffany may actually have a legitimate reason for the shift.
Is Tiffany Trump choosing motherhood over politics?
Tiffany Trump's motivations for not posting about Donald Trump or her extended family are her own until she reveals them. However, if politics aren't on the forefront of her mind, she actually has a legitimate excuse given that she's about to embark on motherhood. Of course, we know this because Donald totally spilled the beans about Tiffany's pregnancy during a campaign rally of all places. "He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," started Donald about Dr. Massad Boulos, Tiffany's father-in-law, who attended the event (via People). "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby," he added. "So that's nice." (Tiffany, however, has yet to confirm the news herself.)
Donald's announcement came at the end of October 2024, which means she was at least several weeks along, if not more, at the time. And she'll definitely be much further into her pregnancy by the end of her father's first hundred days in office, which will end around April 2025. Of course, if Tiffany really is prioritizing motherhood over a stressful political career, then she may actually be more like her sister, Ivanka Trump, than we previously thought. After all, Ivanka referenced her family when she initially announced her decision to transition back to a normal life. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," read Ivanka's 2022 statement (via NBC News). "I do not plan to be involved in politics."
Whatever her decision, we wish Tiffany a healthy pregnancy.