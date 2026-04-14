Erika Kirk Made The Cut For Don Jr.'s Fiancée's Bridal Shower (But Got Put In The Nosebleed Section)
Erika Kirk barely made the guest list for Bettina Anderson's bridal shower — at least if we're going by her pitiful placement in the seating chart. Charlie Kirk's widow was one of several women whom Anderson, the Palm Beach socialite who's been on track to wed Donald Trump Jr. since their quickie December 2025 engagement, included in phase one of her bridal festivities. But unlike some of the other high-profile guests — including her fiance's sisters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump — Erika was forced to sit at the back of one of the guest tables.
Anderson, who lives a rather lavish life, had her shower at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on April 12, and, in one particularly telling photo, she could be seen addressing guests from a podium at the front of the room. The bride-to-be seemed to be beaming over two long, vertical tables of guests, who were hanging on to her every word. One of those guests was Erika, who could be seen sitting near the tail-end of one of the tables. Of course, Erika isn't a member of the Trump family, so it's not exactly surprising she didn't get premium seating. But given her boisterous support for Donald and his policies, it's interesting she wasn't closer to the front.
Fortunately for Erika, social media has been more focused on who wasn't at Anderson's shower than her nosebleed seating position.
Erika Kirk had a better seat than Melania Trump
Bettina Anderson's bridal shower was making headlines before it even took place. In late March 2026, Page Six reported that Palm Beach locals were antsy about who would receive an invitation to the shower, set to remain under 100 guests. "Lots of noses are out of joint who haven't gotten their invitation," shared one insider with the publication. "Everyone is scrambling to score an invite." Given those circumstances, Erika Kirk was probably happy to just be in the mix among Anderson and her circle, even if she seemingly got pushed to the bottom of the totem pole.
Now, the shower is in the news for another reason — and it's not because of Erika. Folks have instead been busy pointing out that Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, decided to skip the bridal bliss. Of course, Melania has had a smaller presence in her husband's administration the second go around, compared to his first term, so perhaps she's decided to distance herself from family functions as well. Either way, it's highly likely that she'll end up attending Anderson's wedding to Donald Trump Jr. — at least if it happens in the White House as sources have claimed. "This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else," shared a source with People. "This is a consideration."
Or Melania could skip that too, and really get people talking.