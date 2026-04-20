Barron Trump May Already Be Battling A Receding Hairline, 2025 Inauguration Pic Shows
Barron Trump's hair transformation got everyone buzzing, as many believed pics showed that he was starting to lose his hair at a young age. At Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025, Barron channeled his older brothers with a new haircut: a slicked-back hairstyle with his locks swept to the side. He seemingly drew inspiration from both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as his plastered-down 'do was a combination of both of their hairstyles. During the ceremony, the college student hammed it up for the crowd when he was introduced in a rare occurrence of Barron enjoying the limelight.
That enjoyment may have been short-lived, however, as Barron came under scrutiny for his inauguration look. Close-up pics exposed bald spots on his scalp that were reminiscent of Donald's hair. While the back of the first son's head appeared to have full, healthy hair, the front was another story. Not only was the swept-over, slick style borrowing from his brothers, but it also seemed a ploy to conceal that his hair was thinning up front. Unsurprisingly, people online took notice of how Barron's scalp was shining through under the bright lights. "Barron Trump already going bald. Nothing crueler in the world," an X user wrote alongside a pic of Barron at the inauguration. "And it looks like Barron Trump's hairline is already receding. It's getting thin up there. Apple and tree?" read another post that highlighted the areas where Barron's hair looked the thinnest.
Meanwhile, over on Reddit, folks started debating whether Barron was losing his hair or if he had simply fallen victim to unflattering angles and lighting. Some were convinced the inauguration snaps were proof that his hairline was receding. Experts also weighed in on the matter.
Did Barron Trump inherit Donald Trump's hair?
Following the chatter that Barron Trump's hairstyle at Donald Trump's inauguration exposed that the youngster was losing his hair, experts were asked to give their opinion on the state of his scalp. Examining photos of Barron in January 2025, Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu confirmed there were signs that he was indeed going bald and spoke about how Donald's genetics played a factor. "I believe Barron is indeed suffering from hair loss — much like his own father," Seymenoglu told the Irish Star. She offered a more technical breakdown of what was happening to Barron's locks. "His frontal hair is likely thinning due to androgenetic alopecia or pattern hair loss, which is primarily a genetic condition that can be inherited from either parent," she told the outlet. According to the doctor, the college student's evaporating hairline was not simply due to genetics. "Stress could be further contributing to Barron's hair loss, given that he is still a teenager, albeit a very high profile one who has just been thrust into the spotlight," Seymenoglu added.
The following year, the first son debuted a different look, as Barron's State of the Union hairstyle was surprisingly more relaxed. Instead of slathering on the pomade to slick his hair back in the style of his older brothers, Barron's hair was wavy and looked to be blown back with a hairdryer. Perhaps this was a conscious decision for follicular subterfuge; he could have swept his hair over to conceal any front bald spots. He wore his hair in a loose part and had it styled to flow in multiple directions, which, of course, was reminiscent of his father's infamous quiff.