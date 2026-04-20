Barron Trump May Already Be Battling A Receding Hairline, 2025 Inauguration Pic Shows

Barron Trump's hair transformation got everyone buzzing, as many believed pics showed that he was starting to lose his hair at a young age. At Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025, Barron channeled his older brothers with a new haircut: a slicked-back hairstyle with his locks swept to the side. He seemingly drew inspiration from both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as his plastered-down 'do was a combination of both of their hairstyles. During the ceremony, the college student hammed it up for the crowd when he was introduced in a rare occurrence of Barron enjoying the limelight.

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That enjoyment may have been short-lived, however, as Barron came under scrutiny for his inauguration look. Close-up pics exposed bald spots on his scalp that were reminiscent of Donald's hair. While the back of the first son's head appeared to have full, healthy hair, the front was another story. Not only was the swept-over, slick style borrowing from his brothers, but it also seemed a ploy to conceal that his hair was thinning up front. Unsurprisingly, people online took notice of how Barron's scalp was shining through under the bright lights. "Barron Trump already going bald. Nothing crueler in the world," an X user wrote alongside a pic of Barron at the inauguration. "And it looks like Barron Trump's hairline is already receding. It's getting thin up there. Apple and tree?" read another post that highlighted the areas where Barron's hair looked the thinnest.

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, folks started debating whether Barron was losing his hair or if he had simply fallen victim to unflattering angles and lighting. Some were convinced the inauguration snaps were proof that his hairline was receding. Experts also weighed in on the matter.