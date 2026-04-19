Jarring Photos Of Kelly Osbourne's Thin Lips Before All The Filler
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Kelly Osbourne, one of the children to come out of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's strange relationship, has gone through quite the beauty transformation over the years. She's tried different hair colors, beauty styles, and fashion trends, and there have definitely been plenty of changes to her face, features, and makeup, as well.
While many fans believe Osbourne has gotten plastic surgery, she has stressed in the past that she's never gone under the knife, although she's fully supportive of anyone who wants to do so. She addressed the rumors head-on in a 2021 Instagram video, saying, "I have not had plastic surgery. I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead." Osbourne reiterated this in a May 2024 People interview, before reminding fans that her biggest transformation came from getting gastric sleeve surgery years ago. "People forget that I had half my f***ing stomach cut out," she exclaimed.
Osbourne has not shared exactly when she got those aforementioned injections in her lips and exactly how often. However, it's not too hard to tell from older photos of her when she didn't have them done, and the difference is jarring to look at.
Kelly rocked her natural lips during her teenage years
Kelly Osbourne was just 18 years old in 2002 when she first got a real taste of the spotlight, thanks to the premiere of the reality TV show "The Osbournes" in March. Osbourne's unique style and vibe were on display in this photo from August 2002. Her dyed black hair was cut short, and she rocked glittery purple eyeshadow and pink lip gloss. That gloss made her natural lips appear a bit bigger than they were, which was a far cry from the puffed-up look she developed after injections.
She accentuated her lips with bright red lipstick
The next year, Kelly Osbourne got dressed up to attend the "MTV Icon: Metallica" tribute. She changed up the dark hair from before to a bright blonde color and a pixie cut. She once again showed off her lips with a bold and bright red color, but even then, they seemed comparatively normal. Her eye makeup was much subtler than the glittery look from before, and almost matched photos of Osbourne without any makeup at all. Of course, this helped the lips stand out.
Kelly added a lip ring to her look
Kelly Osbourne was back to attempting an edgy style while attending a party in 2004 to celebrate the launch of a new Christian Dior collection. Her hair was black with some red highlights in the front, while she had on bold eyeliner. The light pink lipstick revealed her smaller lips, though the addition of a lip ring likely created a bit more puff to them. Still, they look half the size of her lips after injections.
The Osbourne family resemblance was undeniable with Kelly's natural lips
Kelly Osbourne was joined by her mother and father at the 2008 Brit Awards, with the young woman becoming a pop of color amid her parents' all-black outfits. Osbourne wasn't without her attempted edge, though, with jet black hair and eyes darkened with mascara. Her pre-filler lips were also accented with bright red lipstick that complemented her outfit but didn't make her natural lips look much bigger, especially when she flashed a beautiful, natural smile.
Kelly Osbourne embraced a subtler style in the new decade
A couple of years later, Kelly Osbourne entered her purple hair era, as seen in this snap from a Vanity Fair party in March 2010. She clearly likes the hue on herself, as she's stuck with it over the years, often returning to it even after trying something else. Perhaps that's because it can nicely complement her lips, which were colored light pink and were almost the normative ideal, especially compared to her much plumper lips now.
Kelly went full glam for the Golden Globes
Kelly Osbourne still had her purple hair and pre-filler lips in 2013 while going full glam at a Golden Globes party hosted by InStyle and Warner Bros. She also tried out longer hair than usual, sweeping it over to one side with big curls. The glamorous look was a bit different than her usual style, but she pulled it off all the same, and with a big smile, her lips looked thinner than ever.
Kelly smiled with her natural lips to celebrate her book release
Kelly Osbourne released a memoir in 2017, "There Is No F***ing Secret," detailing the tragedies of Osbourne's life and the highlights as well through various letters to people or pictures of locations important to her. She looked a little different at an event for the book's release with Barnes & Noble that April, with hair that was shaved on the sides and pulled back on top. Her makeup included very intense eyelashes and a more neutral lip color than usual. Even with all this, though, she still had her original, thinner lips that looked much different than her current look, though she had perhaps flirted with filler by this point.