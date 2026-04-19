Jarring Photos Of Kelly Osbourne's Thin Lips Before All The Filler

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Kelly Osbourne, one of the children to come out of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's strange relationship, has gone through quite the beauty transformation over the years. She's tried different hair colors, beauty styles, and fashion trends, and there have definitely been plenty of changes to her face, features, and makeup, as well.

While many fans believe Osbourne has gotten plastic surgery, she has stressed in the past that she's never gone under the knife, although she's fully supportive of anyone who wants to do so. She addressed the rumors head-on in a 2021 Instagram video, saying, "I have not had plastic surgery. I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead." Osbourne reiterated this in a May 2024 People interview, before reminding fans that her biggest transformation came from getting gastric sleeve surgery years ago. "People forget that I had half my f***ing stomach cut out," she exclaimed.

Osbourne has not shared exactly when she got those aforementioned injections in her lips and exactly how often. However, it's not too hard to tell from older photos of her when she didn't have them done, and the difference is jarring to look at.