Our Editor Gave Stephen Miller A Hair Transplant & It's Photoshop Charity At Its Peak
Over the years, we've given different members of the Trump administration a series of Photoshop makeovers out of sheer curiosity, all in the spirit of fun of course (you say, why? We say, why not?). For instance, in 2024, we wanted to see what JD Vance would look like with President Donald Trump's signature hair, so we made it happen (and the result was a real doozy!). This time around, we're setting our sights on Stephen Miller, whose own hair has definitely seen better days, much like his boss. Our talented team of photo editors gave the Trump aide a digital hair transplant and the transformation is shocking.
These days, it's hard to imagine the 40-year-old Miller with a thick, full head of hair à la Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. When he first entered the spotlight, Miller, who has served as a longtime chief adviser to the president, and who is partially responsible for separating immigrant families at the border, was well on his way to going bald (karma?). Side-by-side photos of Stephen Miller's tragic hair transformation are jarring, but we're here to fix that using our imagination and a little dose of Photoshop magic.
The long, voluminous, wavy hairdo instantly takes 10 years off Miller and suits him surprisingly well. We took the liberty of giving the White House deputy chief of staff for policy the Trudeau by picturing him with a proper hairline and a full head of hair. They say the right haircut instantly changes how a person looks, and in this case, that's certainly true; Miller couldn't look any more different in the Photoshopped image compared to his actual self, which is a whole other mood.
Should Stephen Miller start wearing wigs?
If you enjoyed seeing that digitally altered image of Stephen Miller with hair, you're in for a treat as our photo editors went all in and created another mock-up too. This front-facing shot gives you a proper view of the Trump staffer sporting thick, luxurious locks that closely resemble Aaron Taylor-Johnson's hair (sorry to the actor's fans), if you squint your eyes really hard. It helps that the pic is of Miller flashing a giant (creepy?) smile while taking the podium during a February 2025 White House press briefing. Once again, though, the difference is striking.
Of course, this isn't to judge anyone's appearance and claim that the politician needs to start wearing wigs or anything like that. But, if that's something he'd be interested in, Miller will be pleased to know that there are places that offer realistic wig installations specifically made for men. He could also look into plugs as another option — maybe Miller could even ask President Donald Trump's bud Tiger Woods for some hair transplant advice? But in any case, it doesn't seem as though the senior White House staffer is willing to go the extra mile to do anything about his hair.
After that viral incident in which Miller was heavily roasted for using a hair-thickening spray for a televised interview, the government employee has since accepted his fate and embraced the clean-shaven look. Unfortunately for him, it's something the internet hasn't let him forget. "It looks really good. Really impressed with him here," wrote one Reddit user of Miller. "Just kidding. He's the worst."