Why Michelle Duggar Has Vanished From The Spotlight

She portrayed herself as a devoted wife and soft-spoken mother, but Michelle Duggar reportedly had no qualms about being physical with her children. Indeed, the IBLP doctrine teaches that kids should always obey their parents and that physical punishment is acceptable when working towards that goal. While we don't know if all members of IBLP follow that rule to the extreme, it seems Michelle certainly did, and that she started when the Duggar kids were still babies.

Michelle herself admitted to relying on a controversial technique called blanket training, in which a child as young as six months old is placed on a blanket with their favorite toy just out of reach. Every time they reach for the toy, they're disciplined by being spanked or hit on the leg. "Some days we might practice blanket time three or four times," Michelle shared in her 2008 book, "The Duggars: 20 and Counting!," per InTouch Weekly. It was such a common occurrence, in fact, that the kids would set up their own blanket and toy as she told them, "Obey mama – sit really still and look at me with big ol' smiles."

Amy King (née Duggar) further explained the technique in an emotional TikTok Live in 2024 during which she fought back tears. "They get punished for getting off the blanket," she said, per Instagram. "The sweet baby grows up in fear." Amy, by then a mom herself, also assured her followers, "I would never effing do this."