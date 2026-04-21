Why Michelle Duggar Has Vanished From The Spotlight
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Michelle Duggar and her large family became a household name in 2008 when "17 Kids and Counting" premiered on TLC. Over the years, the show evolved to reflect the growing brood, eventually becoming "19 Kids and Counting" and staying that way until its cancellation in 2015. The series was one of the network's biggest shows, bringing in millions of viewers who couldn't resist getting a glimpse into the Duggars' strict Christian upbringing as members of The Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Founded by Bill Gothard, the Duggar family's religion preached extremely conservative rules, including no kissing before marriage, a strict dress code for women that forbids pants, and the idea that wives should submit to husbands while kids should obey parents.
Despite such divisive tenets, the Duggars captivated audiences for over a decade, but eventually, scandal overshadowed their success, and by 2021, the Duggars' fame was over. TLC canceled their spinoff show, "Counting On," and questions began to mount about what was really happening in the Duggar household when cameras weren't rolling. Ultimately, Michelle and her husband, Jim Bob Duggar, retreated from the spotlight and eventually vanished. Here's why you don't hear from Michelle Duggar anymore.
Michelle Duggar was accused of abusing her kids as babies
She portrayed herself as a devoted wife and soft-spoken mother, but Michelle Duggar reportedly had no qualms about being physical with her children. Indeed, the IBLP doctrine teaches that kids should always obey their parents and that physical punishment is acceptable when working towards that goal. While we don't know if all members of IBLP follow that rule to the extreme, it seems Michelle certainly did, and that she started when the Duggar kids were still babies.
Michelle herself admitted to relying on a controversial technique called blanket training, in which a child as young as six months old is placed on a blanket with their favorite toy just out of reach. Every time they reach for the toy, they're disciplined by being spanked or hit on the leg. "Some days we might practice blanket time three or four times," Michelle shared in her 2008 book, "The Duggars: 20 and Counting!," per InTouch Weekly. It was such a common occurrence, in fact, that the kids would set up their own blanket and toy as she told them, "Obey mama – sit really still and look at me with big ol' smiles."
Amy King (née Duggar) further explained the technique in an emotional TikTok Live in 2024 during which she fought back tears. "They get punished for getting off the blanket," she said, per Instagram. "The sweet baby grows up in fear." Amy, by then a mom herself, also assured her followers, "I would never effing do this."
Her homeschooling methods came under heavy criticism
Another major tenet of IBLP is the importance of homeschooling, and Michelle Duggar followed it to a T, using both the Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) and Advanced Training Institute (ATI) curricula on all of her kids. As she explained in a TLC blog in 2013, she knew it was the right choice because all of the homeschooled children she knew were smart and extra close to their families.
Explaining her go-to methods in another blog post, Michelle said there weren't exactly any strict rules to follow as it was "a self-paced curriculum." "For the first year that you're working with them, just have fun," she wrote of ACE. "They'll do a 15-minute chunk of time here and then go back later." Similarly, ATI offers an unconventional approach to education, not to mention a troubling one. As Recovering Grace revealed in 2015, one particular lesson deals with a boy sexually abusing younger siblings, then blaming his sisters for their "immodesty."
Even so, Michelle stood by her homeschooling efforts, claiming her kids took yearly standardized tests and saying she encouraged them to pursue a GED. However, the reality of how far the Duggars got in school doesn't add up with those statements. In 2023, Jill Duggar told the Los Angeles Times that as soon as "19 Kids and Counting" took off, education was pushed to the side as the focus became filming and earning money. Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, shared, "From what we can tell, none of her siblings really had much education past the seventh grade."
Michelle Duggar reportedly tried to cover up her son's sexual misconduct
The rise and fall of the Duggar family hinges on InTouch publishing a 2006 police report accusing the family's eldest, Josh Duggar, of molesting five underage girls when he was a teen, including four of his sisters. The document from Arkansas' Springdale Police Department wasn't made public until 2015 and revealed how Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar tried to hide their son's sexual abuse. After Josh confessed his actions to his parents in 2002, then again in 2003, they spoke with church elders, disciplined Josh in their own way, had him apologize, and called it a day.
Nothing more would have come of it if not for a family friend writing down the facts and placing the damning sheet in a book, which was eventually read by someone in 2006. Police opened an investigation, but didn't file charges because the statute of limitations had passed. The report (and its allegations) then remained hidden until 2015, at which point Josh publicly confessed to his actions and TLC swiftly canceled "19 Kids and Counting."
The 2023 Amazon Prime documentary, "Shiny Happy People," later corroborated the fact that Michelle and Jim Bob proactively tried to hide Josh's actions. Jim Holt, the father of a girl Josh hoped to marry, said he didn't learn of the abuse until three years after it started. When Holt asked Michelle when she was planning to tell him about it, she reportedly said, per People, "We weren't gonna have them tell you guys at all."
Michelle Duggar turned the LGBTQ community against her
Given her conservative Christian values, it came as no surprise that Michelle Duggar would vote against legislation granting increased protections to the LGBTQ community; however, her open campaigning against it proved to be too much. Back in 2014, over 190,000 individuals signed a Change.org petition to "end LGBTQ fear mongering by the Duggars" after Michelle recorded a robocall encouraging local residents to block a potential new non-discrimination law.
It all started when Fayetteville, Arkansas, introduced a motion to prevent landlords and businesses from discriminating against anyone based on sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as their socioeconomic background, marital status, or veteran status. Michelle was so against the idea that she falsely claimed the ordinance would allow men to enter women-only spaces, including restrooms.
What's more, she alleged that "males with past child predator convictions that claim they are female [would] have a legal right to enter private areas that are reserved for women and girls." GLAAD soon issued a public statement slamming Michelle for spreading "transphobic misinformation," per E! News. Similarly, the Change.org petition accused her of "spreading ignorance and hatred." Ultimately, Michelle's efforts were in vain, as the ordinance was passed.
Michelle Duggar came under fire for repeatedly defending Josh
Of the worst things the Duggars did to their children, one of the most divisive was seemingly protecting Josh Duggar above their own daughters. After Josh revealed he had molested five underage girls, including four of his sisters, as a teen, both Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar downplayed the incidents during a 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly. "[He] was just curious about girls and he had gone in and just basically touched them over their clothes while they were sleeping," Jim Bob said, per Global News.
Michelle similarly tried to justify his actions by saying the girls didn't know the abuse was happening and claiming, "They probably didn't even understand that it was improper touch." She also praised Josh for telling them what he'd done, claiming, "Josh had a tender conscience and he was the one that came and shared on his own." According to Michelle, what really hurt their daughters was all the media attention the story received. "[They've been] victimized more by what happened in these last couple weeks than they were 12 years ago," she argued.
Similarly, after Josh was arrested and found guilty on child pornography charges in 2021, Michelle stood by him, writing a letter to his judge to ask for leniency. "Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others," she wrote, per People, arguing he deserved some slack because he's a great father and always willing to help those in need. Josh ultimately received a 12-year prison sentence.
Even some of her family members pushed her away
Following the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting" and the publicized drama that followed, the list of Duggar family members who don't get along has grown. Indeed, Michelle Duggar's actions have turned several of her own children against her, including Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), who left the IBLP in 2017, later calling it a "cult" and dropping its teachings, including the strict dress code. Over the years, she's openly spoken out about her upbringing, even writing a 2023 memoir about her IBLP experience, titled "Becoming Free Indeed." "I knew I needed to speak publicly about this because I promoted teachings that I now believe are damaging," she explained, per InTouch.
Similarly, sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar), told fans on YouTube in 2021 that she hadn't visited the family home "in a couple of years." She also penned a memoir in 2023, "Counting the Cost," and was the only child to appear in Amazon Prime's documentary, "Shiny Happy People." She accused her parents of tricking her into signing contracts she didn't understand and said, per Today, "For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid."
However, while they still have a complicated relationship, Jinger and Jill did join their seven sisters to spend Christmas with their mom in 2025. One person who isn't open to a reconciliation, though, is cousin Amy Duggar King. As she told E! News, she has no interest in reconnecting with her aunt. "We're living different lives," she mused.
A Prime Video doc destroyed any chance of a comeback
Just a few months after "19 Kids and Counting" was pulled off the air in 2015, the Duggar family received another chance at fame (and money) as TLC premiered its spin-off, "Counting On." The series was an instant hit and ran for 11 seasons before being canceled in 2021 following Josh Duggar's arrest. Explaining its decision, the network told People, "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."
If the Duggars had any hope of making yet another comeback later on, those hopes were dashed following the damning 2023 release of Prime Video's "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" documentary. Diving into the dark side of The Institute for Basic Life Principles, the doc uncovered a doctrine that reportedly turned a blind eye to sexual misconduct, physical punishment, and child exploitation. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar were painted as parents who mistreated their children in myriad ways, thus tarnishing their already faded reputations and closing the door on any chance of a second TLC spinoff.
For their part, Michelle and Jim Bob slammed the film on their website, calling it "derogatory and sensationalized." They also told readers they thought the doc was "sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love."
It takes a big news story to get Michelle Duggar to speak publicly
The Duggar family was back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in 2026 when Joseph Duggar was accused of inappropriate behavior similar to that of his older brother, Josh Duggar. That March, Joseph was arrested and charged with molesting an underage child while on holiday in Panama City Beach, Florida, back in 2020. According to the victim, who was just nine years old at the time, Joseph, who is 17 years her senior, repeatedly touched her genitals during a family vacation.
He apparently apologized, and his actions didn't come to light until 2026 when the girl's father confronted the reality star about what he'd done. Although Joseph confirmed the girl's allegations to the Tontitown, Arkansas, police department and was extradited to Bay County, Florida, to face charges, he ultimately pleaded not guilty in court.
While Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar had pretty much disappeared from the spotlight up until that point, the couple reappeared to address the arrest, albeit through a rep. "They are focused on loving their family and helping [Joseph's wife] Kendra and her children during this difficult time," they told USA Today, adding they were "heartbroken over this entire situation." Interestingly, Kendra Duggar was also arrested a few days after her husband and charged with child endangerment.
Was Michelle Duggar's entire on-screen persona a lie?
Anyone who watched Michelle Duggar on TV would believe her to be a submissive, quiet matriarch. Indeed, a 2017 clip of Michelle posted to Instagram shows her saying that the key to being a good parent is to "choose to be soft-spoken and no anger." However, the truth about Michelle Duggar's temper seems to be a far cry from that. According to sources who spoke to Without a Crystal Ball, Michelle would discipline her kids by hitting them with a wooden rod.
While she's never confirmed that, it would line up with her religious beliefs, as an ex-member of the IBLP revealed that parents are encouraged to physically punish their kids. "You're spanked until you stop crying, which could be hours," they said in the "Shiny Happy People" doc, per People.
In another damning interview, a former Duggar employee told The Hollywood Gossip in 2020 that the real Michelle is nothing like her on-air persona. "I've seen her in a howling mood when she thinks no one's around," they said. "All of a sudden, you hear her spouting off at these kids or running after them with a spoon or a spatula." Those claims appeared to be corroborated in March 2026, as Michelle's ability to become irritated was captured in a viral TikTok video. Following Joseph Duggar's arrest, a man identifying himself as a reporter drove up to the family home looking for an interview. As Michelle approached his car, she seethed, "You are interfering with children." She then repeatedly told him to leave while fuming, "Shame on you!"