Did Dolly Parton Get Plastic Surgery On Her Hands?
Dolly Parton isn't shy about the plastic surgeries she has gotten over the years. The country music legend doesn't try to pretend her smooth skin is God's gift to her. She's an octogenarian, after all. However, she has never admitted to having work done on her hands, even though they look super smooth. Well, that's more than likely due to her signature skin-colored gloves. Her accessory suggests she has not undergone plastic surgery on her hands, opting to hide them instead.
While easy to miss from a distance, the gloves that expose only her fingertips are clear in close-up shots, as seen in the picture below. She didn't always wear them, though. Fans first noticed them in the early 2010s, leading to a slew of theories. She has never addressed them, but her creative director, Steve Summers, has played the whole thing down. "[They ask] 'What's wrong with her hands?' She's 73, and she doesn't like them! It's a normal woman thing," he told InStyle in 2019 (via Glamour).
Parton's penchant for hiding her hands may well be down to good old vanity, but that doesn't mean she hasn't had any work done. Indeed, Duane Gordon, who has run the fansite Dollymania.net since 1998, suggested she may have had a non-cosmetic surgery. "I can relay third-hand information that she was asked about the gloves by fans ... and told them that last year she had had corrective hand surgery (medical, not cosmetic) and it left a scar that she's covering," he said in response to a letter on his website in 2011. Perhaps the truth is a mix of both.
Dolly Parton has received online criticism for hiding her hands
Dolly Parton may be open about her love of bold makeup and Botox, but she has been a lot less forthcoming about her hands. And some fans have taken issue with that. On April 3, 2026, the Queen of Country shared snapshots from her collab with Khloé Kardashian's Good American clothing brand that showcased her youthful hands. Her nude gloves weren't discernible in them, suggesting the pictures may have been digitally enhanced to give her smooth skin.
Some social media users found it disingenuous. "It's great that she's doing this, but she can at least be honest about the Photoshop or the skin gloves she wears, be proud of what you have. Don't try to hide it. What kind of message are you sending?" an X user commented under a New York Post tweet about Parton's outfits. Others yet argued the hands acted as proof that the woman in the pictures wasn't actually Parton. "This is not her lol she's been covering those hands for years," an Instagram user wrote on her post.
We can't tell for sure whether she wore gloves or altered the images, but the iconic singer has previously discussed the efforts she has undertaken to hide keloids and purple scar tissue on her arms. Parton has even gotten tattoos to conceal them. "I like to make positives out of negatives," she told People in 2020. As for her hands, she'll likely continue to unapologetically rock the gloves (or Photoshop her hands) and joke about all the speculation.