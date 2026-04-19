We Can't Believe Trump Went Makeup-Free At Dan Scavino's Wedding

One of Donald Trump's worst makeup-free moments came at long-time aide Dan Scavino's wedding. The White House deputy chief of staff had his nuptials in February 2026, with a ritzy ceremony at Mar-a-Lago that featured the veritable who's who in Trumpland. Marco Rubio, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and even Elon Musk were among the attendees.

Even with so many members of his team at the event, Trump didn't appear to put too much effort into his wedding look. He sported a dark blue suit over a white dress shirt and a cobalt blue tie. POTUS may have been in a hurry that day or was not too concerned with getting gussied up for the festivities, as his bright blonde hair was only loosely styled. His wispy locks were combed to the side, and the color of his hair was almost a perfect match for his chalky white complexion. The president opted not to apply his signature burnt-orange bronzer, which meant his skin looked pale.

A rare pic of Trump without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/noZQQKTAJs — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 8, 2026

Despite his seemingly carefree approach to the wedding day, Trump was in good spirits, cracking jokes to Scavino and his new bride. Whatever Trump said had the newlyweds in stitches. The pic of the exchange wound up having the same effect on people online, as folks mercilessly roasted the president's pale white visage. "The store ran out of Cheetos," one jokester on X, formerly Twitter, replied to the snap. "Gosh, he does need the orange mask. He can give children nightmares without it," another tweeted about Trump's bronzer-less look.

Only a couple weeks after Scavino's wedding, Trump had a ghastly makeup-free outing in Palm Beach.