We Can't Believe Trump Went Makeup-Free At Dan Scavino's Wedding
One of Donald Trump's worst makeup-free moments came at long-time aide Dan Scavino's wedding. The White House deputy chief of staff had his nuptials in February 2026, with a ritzy ceremony at Mar-a-Lago that featured the veritable who's who in Trumpland. Marco Rubio, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and even Elon Musk were among the attendees.
Even with so many members of his team at the event, Trump didn't appear to put too much effort into his wedding look. He sported a dark blue suit over a white dress shirt and a cobalt blue tie. POTUS may have been in a hurry that day or was not too concerned with getting gussied up for the festivities, as his bright blonde hair was only loosely styled. His wispy locks were combed to the side, and the color of his hair was almost a perfect match for his chalky white complexion. The president opted not to apply his signature burnt-orange bronzer, which meant his skin looked pale.
A rare pic of Trump without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/noZQQKTAJs
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 8, 2026
Despite his seemingly carefree approach to the wedding day, Trump was in good spirits, cracking jokes to Scavino and his new bride. Whatever Trump said had the newlyweds in stitches. The pic of the exchange wound up having the same effect on people online, as folks mercilessly roasted the president's pale white visage. "The store ran out of Cheetos," one jokester on X, formerly Twitter, replied to the snap. "Gosh, he does need the orange mask. He can give children nightmares without it," another tweeted about Trump's bronzer-less look.
Only a couple weeks after Scavino's wedding, Trump had a ghastly makeup-free outing in Palm Beach.
Donald Trump goes makeup-less on the golf course
In February 2026, Donald Trump met with former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at his Trump International Golf Club in Mar-a-Lago. To commemorate the meetup, Truss posted a photo on X of the pair posing together. "Right about everything. @realDonaldTrump," she tweeted alongside the snap. The president wore a Republican-red shirt, loose-fitting black trousers, and completed the look with a bright white hat that had "USA" in gold lettering across the front.
The post brought out plenty of trolls, and not only because Truss had seemingly kowtowed to Trump with the caption, but folks couldn't help but notice how unhealthy his pale skin made him look. "Of course Trump looks like he was just exhumed," Keith Olbermann replied, leading the charge. "Wow he looks haggard," another X user commented about POTUS' face.
Fast forward a couple of months, and Trump looked ghostly on Easter with a makeup-free golf course appearance. Right-leaning social media influencer Meaghan Marie uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping her family enjoying Easter festivities at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., in April 2026. The president posed with her family, and he looked to have come straight from the links as he sported a Trump-branded white golf shirt and the same white hat he wore in the pic with Truss earlier in the year. Trump struck his signature pose, as he flashed a gigantic smile along with a thumbs-up. There was no cakey orange-tinted bronzer on his face, and even with a shadow cast from his hat, it was still obvious how pale Trump's skin looked.