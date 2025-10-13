Trump's Most Ghastly Makeup-Free Looks Of 2025
Donald Trump has been synonymous with his iconic (we didn't say nice-looking) tan since his "Apprentice" days, so on the rare occasions that he's skipped the tan, naturally, it's made headlines. As it happens, 2025 had a few instances of the president going makeup-free — and yes, we did a double-take every time.
We'll start with the April 2025 snaps of him returning from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The president looked a lot lighter than what we're used to, and dare we say it, kind of — normal. Granted, the pictures did ignite an internet war, with some Facebook users saying he was still orange. TBH, given just how committed the president has been to his bronzer and fake tan over the years, nixing it completely would probably be more unnerving than retaining at least some of his peachy glow.
Donald traded orange for red on a golf day
Skipping a full face of glam while playing sports is essential for letting the skin breathe, so when Donald Trump was pictured golfing makeup-free in June 2025, we got it. However, that's not to say Trump's golfing look was devoid of any color. Au contraire, he seemed to be battling some redness.
Many will recall Trump's medical report revealing he had rosacea, so it's possible his skin had flared up while exercising. There's also a chance that a day in the sun contributed to his redness. Either way, even the redness was still more subtle than some of his bronzier moments.
Trump opted not to use bronzer for some of his Scotland trip
If you saw pics of Donald Trump meeting with Keir Starmer in Scotland in July 2025, this may come as a surprise, but the president did go makeup-free for part of his trip. Namely, the days he was on the golf course.
Unfortunately, the unfiltered pics of Trump made him look older than ever. Perhaps that explains all the bronzer he seemed to wear during his official meetings (though, let's be honest, he'd probably have worn it anyway).
Donald looked surprisingly pale in August 2025
In August 2025, the White House's Instagram shared snaps of the president on a shopping excursion in Washington, D.C. Surprisingly, Donald Trump went makeup-free in full view of the public and cameras and looked significantly paler than usual. In fact, the closest we've seen to how little bronzer (if any) he has worn has been when he's on the golf course.
Granted, we're not sure the president felt that confident without his signature hue. After all, he sported a bright red MAGA cap the entire time. Yup, even indoors. An interesting choice, given his past complaints about other presidents' formality, but we digress.
Donald looked surprisingly cool-toned after the Ryder Cup
Donald Trump may not have played in the Ryder Cup, but after attending the 2025 tournament with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, he seemed to channel his typical golf day beauty routine and skip the heavy bronzer.
Okay, so we're not sure he skipped it for the event itself, because other snaps from the day showed him with a touch more color in his face. However, we wouldn't rule out the possibility of his having wiped his face when he boarded Air Force One to return home, because by the time those pics were taken, he looked several shades lighter.