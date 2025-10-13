Trump's Most Ghastly Makeup-Free Looks Of 2025

Donald Trump has been synonymous with his iconic (we didn't say nice-looking) tan since his "Apprentice" days, so on the rare occasions that he's skipped the tan, naturally, it's made headlines. As it happens, 2025 had a few instances of the president going makeup-free — and yes, we did a double-take every time.

We'll start with the April 2025 snaps of him returning from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The president looked a lot lighter than what we're used to, and dare we say it, kind of — normal. Granted, the pictures did ignite an internet war, with some Facebook users saying he was still orange. TBH, given just how committed the president has been to his bronzer and fake tan over the years, nixing it completely would probably be more unnerving than retaining at least some of his peachy glow.