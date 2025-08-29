Trump's Unflattering Eye Bags Are Starting To Make Him Look Like The True 'Sleepy Joe'

Another detail that makes Donald Trump's eye bags amusing? The fact that he's long touted not sleeping. Yes, really.

In the introduction to his 2004 book, "Think Like a Billionaire," Trump instructed his readers thus: "Don't sleep any more than you have to. I usually sleep about four hours per night ... That's all I need, and it gives me the competitive edge." And then came the boasting. "I have friends who are successful and sleep 10 hours a night, and I ask them, 'How can you compete against people like me if I sleep only four hours?' It rarely can be done," he bragged.

TBF, skipping sleep is not the only unhealthy habit the president has copped to. After all, the fact that fast food is his favorite food is pretty well-documented. In fact, in one 2016 interview with the GOLF Channel, he even mused on whether or not junk food was really that unhealthy. "I'm not sure I believe in that ... You know, they say, 'Don't eat this food,' 'Don't eat that,' well, maybe those foods are good for you," he said (via Washington Post). Fake news, but make it food. Plus, who can forget how competitive he got after Kamala Harris said she'd worked at McDonald's when she was younger? During one of his attempts to one-up his 2024 rival, he'd put in a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's — and as an aside, while he was there, he asked if he could add extra salt to the fries as he made them. "I love salt!" Trump beamed before the über-superstitious president tossed some over his left shoulder. As an aside, eating a ton of salt has long been linked to under-eye bags. Granted, something tells us Trump probably doesn't believe that either.