Trump's Unflattering Eye Bags Are Starting To Make Him Look Like The True 'Sleepy Joe'
One of Donald Trump's many sharp statements about Joe Biden saw him refer to his two-time opponent as "Sleepy Joe," but that particular moniker has come back to bite him. This, after the president has begun sporting some very noticeable new accessories: his under-eye bags.
Trump has rocked deep under-eye bags since returning to the presidency in January 2025, but they do seem to have ramped up significantly in the time since. In fact, by late summer, they'd gone from noticeable to borderline tote-sized. Since everything from allergies to a lack of sleep can cause bags, we won't speculate on the exact reason for Trump's. That said, it is pretty funny that the man who relentlessly taunted his opponent for seeming sleepy looks like he could do with a retreat, stat (for sleep, Trump, not for golf). Making matters even funnier, we give you his September 2024 joke at the then-president's expense: "If I ever hit that kind of a condition — and hopefully it won't happen for a long time — the last thing I'm going to want to do is be sleeping with cameras all over the place taking your picture" (via Forbes Breaking News).
By the looks of things, that might be imminent.
Trump has bragged about not sleeping in the past
Another detail that makes Donald Trump's eye bags amusing? The fact that he's long touted not sleeping. Yes, really.
In the introduction to his 2004 book, "Think Like a Billionaire," Trump instructed his readers thus: "Don't sleep any more than you have to. I usually sleep about four hours per night ... That's all I need, and it gives me the competitive edge." And then came the boasting. "I have friends who are successful and sleep 10 hours a night, and I ask them, 'How can you compete against people like me if I sleep only four hours?' It rarely can be done," he bragged.
TBF, skipping sleep is not the only unhealthy habit the president has copped to. After all, the fact that fast food is his favorite food is pretty well-documented. In fact, in one 2016 interview with the GOLF Channel, he even mused on whether or not junk food was really that unhealthy. "I'm not sure I believe in that ... You know, they say, 'Don't eat this food,' 'Don't eat that,' well, maybe those foods are good for you," he said (via Washington Post). Fake news, but make it food. Plus, who can forget how competitive he got after Kamala Harris said she'd worked at McDonald's when she was younger? During one of his attempts to one-up his 2024 rival, he'd put in a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's — and as an aside, while he was there, he asked if he could add extra salt to the fries as he made them. "I love salt!" Trump beamed before the über-superstitious president tossed some over his left shoulder. As an aside, eating a ton of salt has long been linked to under-eye bags. Granted, something tells us Trump probably doesn't believe that either.