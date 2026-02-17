Ghastly New Photo Of Trump Golfing Makeup-Free Hits The Internet
Donald Trump had one of his worst makeup-free moments when he met with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss. The British politician shared a snap of the pair to her X page on February 15 as she visited POTUS at his Trump International Golf Club located near Mar-a-Lago. Truss was color-coordinated with Trump in a form-fitting short-sleeved red dress and white flats. The president sported a red golf shirt and black slacks, completing the look with his signature white MAGA hat (a favorite of his while hitting the links). He flashed a giant smile while cozying up to Truss for the photo-op. Notably, Trump had opted to leave his bronzer at home for the occasion. His overly-fried blond locks could be seen sticking out the back of his hat, and the bright white hair was almost indiscernible from his pale skin.
Not only did the initial post from the former PM draw attention from X users, but the photo was re-shared by other accounts, and people blasted Trump's appearance. Both politicians were roasted about their age, but Trump even more so. "To be fair she looks like the care home manager here. Donnie looks like a confused resident," one user wrote. Others wondered why the president had opted for an au naturel look. "Why has he started skipping makeup occasionally?" someone asked. Some online folks thought the pic showed how Trump was aging rapidly, which they compared to Joe Biden at the end of his term. "He's looking more like Biden every day," a member of the Twitterati noted.
This, of course, was not the first time people were buzzing after Trump went makeup-free on the golf course.
Donald Trump's makeup-free looks have left people concerned
Donald Trump left us scarred with a makeup-free golf outing in June 2025. After playing a round of golf together, Trump was photographed arriving at the Oval Office with golf pro Bryson DeChambeau. The president was wearing a black three-quarter zip-up over a white golf shirt. He also had on a matching white MAGA hat, which not only went with his shirt but also his pale, makeup-less face. His body was covered up, but his face was not covered in cover-up on that day, as the faux orange tint was missing, and the unhealthy hue of his skin was evident as he waved to photographers on the White House lawn.
A few months earlier, Trump had one of his most unflattering makeup-free weekends while visiting Mar-a-Lago. He was photographed in the ballroom meeting and shaking hands with members of the public. Trump rocked a white golf shirt and MAGA hat, and one close-up snap caught how ghostly POTUS looked. Any hint of his usual orange bronzer was gone, and so was any hint of natural color on his face.
Trump at Mar-a-Lago without his orange makeup. pic.twitter.com/ApaShNerx0
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 3, 2025
When the pic was shared on X, many users used the opportunity to roast Trump's unhealthy appearance. "Yikes he looks so tired and just...done," one person observed. Similar to the makeup-less picture with Liz Truss, many believed the image showed that Trump's health was in decline. "He looks like a corpse," one commenter wrote.