Ghastly New Photo Of Trump Golfing Makeup-Free Hits The Internet

Donald Trump had one of his worst makeup-free moments when he met with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss. The British politician shared a snap of the pair to her X page on February 15 as she visited POTUS at his Trump International Golf Club located near Mar-a-Lago. Truss was color-coordinated with Trump in a form-fitting short-sleeved red dress and white flats. The president sported a red golf shirt and black slacks, completing the look with his signature white MAGA hat (a favorite of his while hitting the links). He flashed a giant smile while cozying up to Truss for the photo-op. Notably, Trump had opted to leave his bronzer at home for the occasion. His overly-fried blond locks could be seen sticking out the back of his hat, and the bright white hair was almost indiscernible from his pale skin.

Not only did the initial post from the former PM draw attention from X users, but the photo was re-shared by other accounts, and people blasted Trump's appearance. Both politicians were roasted about their age, but Trump even more so. "To be fair she looks like the care home manager here. Donnie looks like a confused resident," one user wrote. Others wondered why the president had opted for an au naturel look. "Why has he started skipping makeup occasionally?" someone asked. Some online folks thought the pic showed how Trump was aging rapidly, which they compared to Joe Biden at the end of his term. "He's looking more like Biden every day," a member of the Twitterati noted.

This, of course, was not the first time people were buzzing after Trump went makeup-free on the golf course.