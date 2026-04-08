Pic Of Trump's Ghostly Makeup-Free Golf Outing On Easter Surfaces
Wake up! A ghastly new photo of President Donald Trump going makeup-free just dropped! Meaghan Marie, a social media influencer with over 18,000 followers on Instagram, uploaded a photo of herself proudly posing alongside the divisive politician during an Easter Sunday outing at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. In the pic Trump, who is notably without his signature fake tan, flashes a giant, toothy grin and a thumbs-up. Wearing his signature golfing uniform and a baseball hat to hide his thinning hair, Trump looked drained and slightly haggard. As one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "He doesn't look well." Another commenter similarly pointed out, "It doesn't look like him for some reason." Uh-huh.
The outing marks one of the increasingly rare occasions that Trump has been spotted without his signature orange tan, and it's also one of the few times he's been caught in public looking surprisingly normal. Often, the controversial leader prefers to hide his pale complexion by layering on the bronzer and/or going crazy with spray tans. In fact, just a day after his makeup-free appearance, Trump was back to sporting his orange hue while hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll with First Lady Melania Trump at home in Washington, D.C.
Tania Woloshyn, a historian and researcher, suggested that Trump's tanning obsession may stem from his insecurities and extreme vanity. "Trump believes altering his natural skin colour will improve his appearance and, hence, sense of self," Woloshyn wrote in a 2018 essay for The Conversation. Much like his many combover fails and "his sourpuss pouts" (referring to the president's temper tantrums in front of the press), she asserted, "Trump's orange skin is a target of ridicule — of a man obsessed with vanity yet marked by signs of failed masculinity."
Some think Donald Trump actually looks better with no makeup
Of course, the president's obsession with heavy makeup and tangerine tans could be a sign of something else entirely. In 2024, a cosmetic dermatologist exclusively spoke to Nicki Swift about the damage that might be lurking under Donald Trump's fake tan in an attempt to analyze why he always looks so orange. Dr. Mariano Busso posited that the divisive politician definitely seems guilty of using (and abusing) tanning lotions, but otherwise appears to be aging gracefully. He noted that Trump shows no obvious signs of cosmetic work either, and instead, "Exhibits the typical changes caused by gravity seen in male aging: The descent of his brows, the descent of his cheeks causing nasolabial folds, and significant skin laxity in the neck area."
However, Trump's skin may have sustained damage from all those years of sun exposure, including, but not limited to, dark spots and wrinkles. "A good tanning lotion can hide some of these signs," Dr. Busso confirmed. It's also important to note that the president has rosacea, a skin condition that causes facial redness and rashes, which might explain why he rarely steps out without makeup. In June 2025, Trump's makeup-free face was again exposed during a visit to Trump National Club in Florida, with noticeable redness across his nose and cheeks.
The controversial leader's washed-out complexion was also put on blast when Trump showed up at Mar-A-Lago for an event with his former pal Elon Musk and daughter-in-law Lara Trump a few months prior. "Good lord, who let him go out in public without putting that fake orange tanning spray on his face?!" one user wrote under a photo Lara shared on Instagram. Some, though, actually didn't mind the bare-faced look. "He looks human!!" another noted of Trump.