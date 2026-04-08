Pic Of Trump's Ghostly Makeup-Free Golf Outing On Easter Surfaces

Wake up! A ghastly new photo of President Donald Trump going makeup-free just dropped! Meaghan Marie, a social media influencer with over 18,000 followers on Instagram, uploaded a photo of herself proudly posing alongside the divisive politician during an Easter Sunday outing at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. In the pic Trump, who is notably without his signature fake tan, flashes a giant, toothy grin and a thumbs-up. Wearing his signature golfing uniform and a baseball hat to hide his thinning hair, Trump looked drained and slightly haggard. As one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "He doesn't look well." Another commenter similarly pointed out, "It doesn't look like him for some reason." Uh-huh.

The outing marks one of the increasingly rare occasions that Trump has been spotted without his signature orange tan, and it's also one of the few times he's been caught in public looking surprisingly normal. Often, the controversial leader prefers to hide his pale complexion by layering on the bronzer and/or going crazy with spray tans. In fact, just a day after his makeup-free appearance, Trump was back to sporting his orange hue while hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll with First Lady Melania Trump at home in Washington, D.C.

Tania Woloshyn, a historian and researcher, suggested that Trump's tanning obsession may stem from his insecurities and extreme vanity. "Trump believes altering his natural skin colour will improve his appearance and, hence, sense of self," Woloshyn wrote in a 2018 essay for The Conversation. Much like his many combover fails and "his sourpuss pouts" (referring to the president's temper tantrums in front of the press), she asserted, "Trump's orange skin is a target of ridicule — of a man obsessed with vanity yet marked by signs of failed masculinity."