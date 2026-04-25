Pam Bondi's Rumored Husband John Wakefield Lives Quite The Lavish Life

Tragically for Pam Bondi, the former AG found herself out of a job in 2026 (DW, though, Donald Trump said she was moving to the private sector), but the great thing is her beau shouldn't need to worry about money. Between his wife's (maybe, we still haven't seen confirmation) impressive bank balance and his own booming biz, all signs seem to point to John Wakefield leading quite the lavish life.

Despite being in a relationship with one of the most prominent figures in Trump's second administration (for the first year of it, anyway), not much is known about Wakefield. In fact, the details about Wakefield are so sketchy we aren't even sure if he and Bondi got married in secret and are now husband and wife. However, one thing we do know is that he has a very cushy job. He's the executive vice president at a real estate development company — and prior to that, was one of the founders of a private equity firm. On paper, two very lucrative-sounding gigs, and according to Forbes, that wasn't the only way he made money.

In a March 2025 profile on the couple's wealth, Forbes revealed that Wakefield was a partial owner of two apartment estates and a shopping complex. Granted, the outlet also pointed out that Wakefield's stakes in two of the properties were valued at between $100,000 and $250,000, while the other was valued at between $500,000 and $1 million, but that's still an impressive valuation. And that wasn't all. Forbes also noted that both Wakefield and his political missus had a whopping $1 million in their accounts. Like we said, fairly cushy, and that's not even taking into account his and Bondi's social capital in MAGA-land.