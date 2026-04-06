The Tragedy Of Pam Bondi Just Gets Sadder & Sadder

Pam Bondi may have said in the past that she's felt "bullied" by her detractors, but there certainly is a difference between being called out for things said and done and facing genuinely unfair treatment. Nevertheless, there is also a lot to be said for some of the sad things she's gone through over the years in a very public way — and Bondi certainly has faced a lot of those.

We'll start with her circle of friends. As some may know, Bondi lost a number of her friends as she climbed the GOP's ladder. In fact, several of them spoke to The Atlantic in early 2026 and shared that her total personality overhaul had left them unable to recognize her. One of Bondi's former friends said of the switch-up, "I keep asking myself, 'What the f*** happened to Pam?'" Yikes. Outside of those who spoke to The Atlantic, some may also recall another former friend, "The View" star Ana Navarro, echoing the same sentiment in an appearance on CNN. ICYMI, Navarro had quipped that it was as though Bondi had undergone a lobotomy since aligning herself with Donald Trump, noting, "I have known Pam Bondi for a very long time. I knew her when she was attorney general of Florida, and she was a nice Southern girl. ... I don't know which Pam Bondi is the real Pam Bondi, I don't know which Pam Bondi is auditioning for an Oscar, you know, for Best Supporting Dramatic Actor."

It's worth noting that some of those ex-pals shared that at times, the switcheroo seemed to be upsetting to Bondi herself, and that when she was asked about her stance on certain matters no longer adding up, she would burst into tears.