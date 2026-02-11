Brutal Nicknames Susie Wiles Will Never Be Able To Escape

You may have heard about Susie Wiles' "Ice Maiden" moniker which, TBH, is a pretty memorable one to have. Unfortunately for the White House staffer, though, that's not the only nickname she's been saddled with, and the others haven't been nearly as formidable-sounding. First up, we have Susie Trump. If you grimaced reading that, you're not alone. Despite previously sharing, in his 2024 victory speech, that he and his team called Wiles "The Ice Maiden," in December 2025, the president bestowed a new moniker upon her. During a speech in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump wondered aloud, "Do you know Susie Trump? Sometimes referred to as Susie Wiles. Susie Trump. She's the great chief of staff," (via YouTube).

Maybe the divisive politician was simply sharing that Wiles was like a member of the family (after all, Trump's kids and even his ex-wives have been very supportive of him), but some found the comment ick-inducing, with the Daily Beast even dubbing the new nickname, "Incredibly creepy." For what it's worth, not everyone was weirded out by it. Rather, they were disappointed. Case in point: Seth Meyers, who joked on his eponymous talk show that the president was, "Getting real lazy with the nicknames. He used to have bangers like 'Little Marco' and 'Lyin' Ted' and now he's just giving people his name?" (via YouTube).

He wasn't wrong, and we almost feel bad for Wiles, going from "Ice Maiden" to "Susie Trump." Then again, it was around the same time that the bombshell Vanity Fair article dropped — the one that made Karoline Leavitt's rookie lip filler mistake go viral, and in which Wiles slammed a bunch of her colleagues, alongside Trump himself, whom she claimed behaved just like an alcoholic — so maybe the lame nickname was preferable to being ousted from her position.