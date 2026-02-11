Brutal Nicknames Susie Wiles Will Never Be Able To Escape
You may have heard about Susie Wiles' "Ice Maiden" moniker which, TBH, is a pretty memorable one to have. Unfortunately for the White House staffer, though, that's not the only nickname she's been saddled with, and the others haven't been nearly as formidable-sounding. First up, we have Susie Trump. If you grimaced reading that, you're not alone. Despite previously sharing, in his 2024 victory speech, that he and his team called Wiles "The Ice Maiden," in December 2025, the president bestowed a new moniker upon her. During a speech in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump wondered aloud, "Do you know Susie Trump? Sometimes referred to as Susie Wiles. Susie Trump. She's the great chief of staff," (via YouTube).
Maybe the divisive politician was simply sharing that Wiles was like a member of the family (after all, Trump's kids and even his ex-wives have been very supportive of him), but some found the comment ick-inducing, with the Daily Beast even dubbing the new nickname, "Incredibly creepy." For what it's worth, not everyone was weirded out by it. Rather, they were disappointed. Case in point: Seth Meyers, who joked on his eponymous talk show that the president was, "Getting real lazy with the nicknames. He used to have bangers like 'Little Marco' and 'Lyin' Ted' and now he's just giving people his name?" (via YouTube).
He wasn't wrong, and we almost feel bad for Wiles, going from "Ice Maiden" to "Susie Trump." Then again, it was around the same time that the bombshell Vanity Fair article dropped — the one that made Karoline Leavitt's rookie lip filler mistake go viral, and in which Wiles slammed a bunch of her colleagues, alongside Trump himself, whom she claimed behaved just like an alcoholic — so maybe the lame nickname was preferable to being ousted from her position.
Susie Wiles was also nicknamed 'Finishing School Paula Deen'
After Donald Trump's big 2024 election win, Paula Deen was on everyone's lips, simply because it was the first time many people had seen Susie Wiles. And, as it turns out, the president's trusted advisor bears a striking resemblance to the disgraced Food Network personality. So similar are Wiles and Deen that "The Daily Show" even ran a segment about the White House chief of staff using pictures of the celebrity chef instead. Towards the end of the segment, there was also a quip about Wiles' supposed past career. "She is making history as the first Food Network host to land a gig in the White House," the voiceover quipped. The segment also ended with, "Congratulations, Paula!" Social media users have also joked about Wiles and Deen's likeness. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped, "Susie Wiles is just finishing school Paula Deen." Well, at least she gave off finishing school vibes!
Another X user similarly mused that the Trump staffer could even pass for a younger Deen. "Is Susie Wiles Paula Deen Benjamin Buttoning?" they asked. Again, not the worst comment in the world. Plenty of others even posited a theory that Wiles was actually Deen's sister who had changed her name. And then, there were some who tapped into 1980s pop culture with a reference to shapeshifting sci-fi horror movie, "The Fly." "Susie Wiles is what walks out of Seth Brundle's telepod after Ron White & Paula Deen walk into the other telepod," they wrote. Given Deen's soured reputation, we're not sure Wiles would appreciate the comparison. However, "Susie Trump" isn't a keeper, either. We don't know how she feels but we have a feeling that, of all Wiles' monikers,' she probably likes "Ice Maiden" best.