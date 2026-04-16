Kristi Noem Posts Cryptic Farm Video As Her Husband Bryon's Dirty Laundry Airs Out
Weird things about Kristi Noem's marriage to Bryon Noem keep piling up, as the former Homeland Security secretary shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories that seemed related to her marital turmoil. The timing raised eyebrows because it came on the heels of not only Kristi's husband's spicy online behavior getting exposed, but also after it was revealed that the couple had major financial issues. An April 15 report about Kristi's federal financial disclosure showed that the beleaguered couple had amassed debt between $2,600,000 and $3,250,000. According to the document, the Noems had six loans, five of which were related to Bryon's insurance business and other business ventures.
The same day the report about their finances was published, Kristi took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of their farm. It was captured at night, and the camera showed a barn in the distance before panning up to show the starry sky. Kristi neglected to add a caption, but the song choice hinted that she had a lot on her mind: "Peace Begins Within – A Healing Song For Your Soul." The snippet she shared included the lyrics, "Take a breath, slow it down / You're safe right here, you're on solid ground / The world may spin, but you can stay / Right here, in peace today."
Prior to uploading that serene scene, the Noems had been embroiled in controversy. For many, finding out that Bryon had accrued serious debt may not have come as a surprise after learning that he had forked over money for years to OnlyFans models. The somber post from Kristi makes sense considering her reaction to the news. "Mrs. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this," a spokesperson told the Daily Mail at the time. Unfortunately for Kristi and Bryon, this was not their first brush with public scandal.
Kristi Noem's cheating scandal has been overshadowed
Details about Bryon Noem's lewd online behavior were originally revealed by OnlyFans model Nicole Raccagno. She told the Daily Mail that Krist Noem's husband had been a longtime loyal client. The model even shared a photo of Bryon wearing prosthetic breasts that was taken while the two chatted explicitly online. "Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts," Raccagno told the Daily Mail in a follow-up interview published a week after the initial report. "He gave me whatever I wanted — shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride," the OF model added.
Meanwhile, some people who know Bryon came to his defense. After the reports about his online proclivities — and the salacious photo — were published, Nancy Turbak, a former member of the South Dakota Senate who was an insurance client of Bryon's, had words of support. "I am sorry that Bryon is now the subject of so much attention himself, and for any embarrassment he's experiencing. I know him to be a kind and decent man," Turbak told The New York Times on March 31.
Prior to the insurance broker's online activity making headlines, Bryon dealt with Kristi's cheating scandal with Corey Lewandowski. Back in June 2025, a relationship coach pointed out red flags in Kristi and Bryon's marriage that illustrated how the pair may struggle to navigate murky waters. "[T]he challenge is twofold: navigating the emotional impact of these allegations and maintaining a sense of partnership amid intense public scrutiny," relationship coach Anthony Recenello told our sister site Glam. It will be interesting to monitor Kristi and Bryons' marriage, as the scrutiny has been kicked into overdrive since that time.