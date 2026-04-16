Kristi Noem Posts Cryptic Farm Video As Her Husband Bryon's Dirty Laundry Airs Out

Weird things about Kristi Noem's marriage to Bryon Noem keep piling up, as the former Homeland Security secretary shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories that seemed related to her marital turmoil. The timing raised eyebrows because it came on the heels of not only Kristi's husband's spicy online behavior getting exposed, but also after it was revealed that the couple had major financial issues. An April 15 report about Kristi's federal financial disclosure showed that the beleaguered couple had amassed debt between $2,600,000 and $3,250,000. According to the document, the Noems had six loans, five of which were related to Bryon's insurance business and other business ventures.

The same day the report about their finances was published, Kristi took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of their farm. It was captured at night, and the camera showed a barn in the distance before panning up to show the starry sky. Kristi neglected to add a caption, but the song choice hinted that she had a lot on her mind: "Peace Begins Within – A Healing Song For Your Soul." The snippet she shared included the lyrics, "Take a breath, slow it down / You're safe right here, you're on solid ground / The world may spin, but you can stay / Right here, in peace today."

Prior to uploading that serene scene, the Noems had been embroiled in controversy. For many, finding out that Bryon had accrued serious debt may not have come as a surprise after learning that he had forked over money for years to OnlyFans models. The somber post from Kristi makes sense considering her reaction to the news. "Mrs. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this," a spokesperson told the Daily Mail at the time. Unfortunately for Kristi and Bryon, this was not their first brush with public scandal.