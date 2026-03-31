Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's Spicy Online Life Is The MAGA Scandal No One Saw Coming
Former Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem has been plagued by cheating rumors involving her and Corey Lewandowski, but now her husband, Bryon Noem, is the one in the hot seat. Although he's been viewed as Kristi's long-suffering spouse, the Daily Mail has revealed details about his secret online life which offer a different perspective.
According to the publication, Bryon has been exchanging messages back and forth with adult models — particularly those with excessive breast implants, because of his attraction to "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." The outlet posted photos of him posing while wearing what appeared to be balloons under his shirt. In one photo, he was seen wearing pink leggings, while he chose blue ones for a different shot. Both photos clearly featured his face.
Although the Mail didn't post screenshots of the supposed conversations, it claimed that Bryon exchanged "hundreds" of WhatsApp and text messages with the anonymous models. Those conversations sometimes included commentary about Kristi and their odd marriage. He also reportedly spent a great deal of money on this online habit: upwards of $25,000.
The most interesting detail about these revelations is that the messages suggest Bryon wasn't worried about his activity becoming public or the impact it could have on his marriage. Meanwhile, Bryon's family previously claimed that he was staying with Kristi amid her affair rumors for religious reasons, per the New York Post. Now that narrative has been called into question.
How has Kristi Noem reacted to the news?
Kristi Noem has responded to Bryon Noem's alleged online activity through her rep. In a statement to the Daily Mail, her spokesperson said, "Mrs. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this. They ask for privacy and prayers at this time." So far, however, Kristi has yet to speak directly about Bryon's surprising MAGA scandal.
As of write time, she hasn't updated her social media either. Her last Instagram photo was posted on March 2 — three days before Donald Trump announced he was replacing Kristi as the Department of Homeland Security secretary. Meanwhile, her last post on X acknowledged her dismissal. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security," she wrote on March 24.
As for Bryon, he declined to confirm or deny whether or not the messages between him and the adult performers were legitimate when asked by the Daily Mail. However, he did assert that he didn't reveal any information that could have jeopardized Kristi's safety. "Yeah, I made no comments like that, that would lead to that," he said, "I deny the second part of that."