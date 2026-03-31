Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's Spicy Online Life Is The MAGA Scandal No One Saw Coming

Former Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem has been plagued by cheating rumors involving her and Corey Lewandowski, but now her husband, Bryon Noem, is the one in the hot seat. Although he's been viewed as Kristi's long-suffering spouse, the Daily Mail has revealed details about his secret online life which offer a different perspective.

According to the publication, Bryon has been exchanging messages back and forth with adult models — particularly those with excessive breast implants, because of his attraction to "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." The outlet posted photos of him posing while wearing what appeared to be balloons under his shirt. In one photo, he was seen wearing pink leggings, while he chose blue ones for a different shot. Both photos clearly featured his face.

Although the Mail didn't post screenshots of the supposed conversations, it claimed that Bryon exchanged "hundreds" of WhatsApp and text messages with the anonymous models. Those conversations sometimes included commentary about Kristi and their odd marriage. He also reportedly spent a great deal of money on this online habit: upwards of $25,000.

The most interesting detail about these revelations is that the messages suggest Bryon wasn't worried about his activity becoming public or the impact it could have on his marriage. Meanwhile, Bryon's family previously claimed that he was staying with Kristi amid her affair rumors for religious reasons, per the New York Post. Now that narrative has been called into question.