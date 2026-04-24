Kelly Loeffler And Her Billionaire Husband Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew
A politician in a relationship with an uncomfortable age gap? Color us surprised. Even so, we'll admit we weren't aware just how much older Kelly Loeffler's husband Jeffrey Sprecher is than her. The Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and her finance titan husband have a whopping 15+ year age difference (she was born in 1970, he in 1955).
Before marrying, Loeffler had worked at her now-husband's private equity firm. They got married in 2004, and just under a decade later, the company, Intercontinental Exchange, bought the New York Stock Exchange. Loeffler was a big part of that, and as was pointed out by Fortune in 2020 when she was running against Raphael Warnock for the Georgia Senate, if she had won, she would even have become the richest senator in the country. Granted, that was already a title she held, technically speaking, as she was put in as Sen. Johnny Isakson's replacement in 2019.
All that said, even with their age gap, both Loeffler and Sprecher seem to be on fairly equal footing (and considering how many more years Sprecher was in the biz before his now-wife, that's particularly impressive). That certainly mitigates some of the ick factor that often comes with public perception of age gap marriages, so we'll adjust the side-eye by a quarter inch. Small wins, right?
Kelly Loeffler and her husband have the same social circle
Speaking to Nicki Swift back in 2024 about another age-gap couple in MAGA-land (that'd be POTUS and FLOTUS), psychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez shared that Donald and Melania Trump may face issues with having different friend groups. However, in the case of Kelly Loeffler and Jeffrey Sprecher, that seems not to be a problem. After all, as Pam Bondi shared on "Katie Miller Podcast," members of Trump's second administration and their spouses all got on great. In fact, Bondi even name dropped Loeffler and Sprecher. "All the men — Jeff, Kelly Loeffler's husband, they've all become good friends," Bondi had shared. It's not clear if all of those friendships have been able to withstand getting kicked out of the administration a la Bondi, but still, for those still in the fold, friends galore.
It's also worth noting that Sprecher isn't exactly an outsider in the MAGA squad either. On the contrary, back in 2020 Politico reported that Sprecher had donated a whopping $1 million to Trump's super PAC, America First Action. Both he and Loeffler are also said to have donated towards the president's ballroom, so that's something else to bond over.
Of course, the fact that Loeffler and Sprecher worked together also means the twosome runs in the same kind of social circles, so there's another sign that they're a-okay with being a decade and a half apart in age.