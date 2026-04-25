Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Speculation

There is no denying that Elizabeth Hurley's son looks just like her. Perhaps too much so. In recent years, social media users have accused Damian Hurley of going crazy with cosmetic procedures, even though he's in his 20s. When he stepped onto the red carpet alongside Elizabeth and her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, for the Olivier Awards on April 12, 2026, netizens had a field day discussing his facial features — and what they thought he may have undergone.

As the picture below shows, Damian boasts incredibly sharp cheekbones and a chiseled facial structure that many have a hard time believing are natural. "Why does Her 25yo Son look like a 60yo Woman that had Too Much Plastic Surgery?!..." an X user asked. (Damian had just turned 24 then.) Commenters had some interesting theories. "He wanted to look like his mother," one user replied. This is far from the first time Damian's facial features have gotten people talking.

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In a 2024 Reddit thread, netizens tried to dissect the secret behind his otherworldly beauty. "His face looks filled and fem in first few pics. Also could be getting injections to feminize and def wearing makeup," a user offered. Others are so sure he had plastic surgery, in fact, that they think he should simply come out and admit it. "I don't think there's anything wrong with having surgery to look like how you want to look and I don't see why you would deny having it," a Redditor wrote. Unless he discusses his approach to beauty, the truth about Damian's gorgeous face will remain a mystery.