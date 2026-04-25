Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Speculation
There is no denying that Elizabeth Hurley's son looks just like her. Perhaps too much so. In recent years, social media users have accused Damian Hurley of going crazy with cosmetic procedures, even though he's in his 20s. When he stepped onto the red carpet alongside Elizabeth and her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, for the Olivier Awards on April 12, 2026, netizens had a field day discussing his facial features — and what they thought he may have undergone.
As the picture below shows, Damian boasts incredibly sharp cheekbones and a chiseled facial structure that many have a hard time believing are natural. "Why does Her 25yo Son look like a 60yo Woman that had Too Much Plastic Surgery?!..." an X user asked. (Damian had just turned 24 then.) Commenters had some interesting theories. "He wanted to look like his mother," one user replied. This is far from the first time Damian's facial features have gotten people talking.
In a 2024 Reddit thread, netizens tried to dissect the secret behind his otherworldly beauty. "His face looks filled and fem in first few pics. Also could be getting injections to feminize and def wearing makeup," a user offered. Others are so sure he had plastic surgery, in fact, that they think he should simply come out and admit it. "I don't think there's anything wrong with having surgery to look like how you want to look and I don't see why you would deny having it," a Redditor wrote. Unless he discusses his approach to beauty, the truth about Damian's gorgeous face will remain a mystery.
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley's relationship has also drawn criticism
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley's uncanny resemblance has also rubbed people the wrong way for other reasons. The theories that he is undergoing cosmetic work to look more like the "Austin Powers" star also highlighted the relationship between mother and son. Because the two are incredibly close and often hang out together, social media users believe they may be too enmeshed.
"Is it me but I just find something very creepy and not normal about their set up, he's a grown man always with his mother and even now she has a partner, he's always with them. Its not normal!" an X user argued. Others agreed. "I bet they're a 'package deal' those 2," a second user opined. Elizabeth and Damian have also made headlines amid his 2024 directorial debut, "Strictly Confidential," which starred Elizabeth. An erotic thriller, Damian directed some pretty spicy scenes involving his mother. But Elizabeth didn't feel awkward at all.
Quite the opposite, in fact, as she felt safe knowing someone who loved her was behind the camera. "I knew he'd look after me, so actually it's kind of liberating to work with your family," she told Access Hollywood. The mother-son strong bond goes way back. Elizabeth split from Steve Bing before she even announced her pregnancy in November 2001. Because she raised her son solo, the actor paused her career to focus on him. "Being an only child of a single mother has meant that we have spent a great deal of time together," she told Hello!