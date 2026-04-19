Blake Lively May Take A Page Out Of Ellen's Playbook As Her Reputation Plummets

After dealing with the legal drama and rumors that their marriage is in trouble, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ready to take a break from everything going on in the U.S. and try something new in the United Kingdom. Or at least that's what new reports are saying. Speculation about the couple considering the huge move across the world started after an insider told the Daily Mail, "Blake and Ryan have even discussed moving to the U.K."

Another insider claimed that Lively is "just so tired," and "this has taken a lot out of her," referring to the whole situation with Justin Baldoni and "It Ends With Us." This wouldn't be a totally strange move from the couple, as Reynolds already has solid ties to the U.K. through the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, which he co-owns with Rob Mac. The insider added, "Blake could rebrand there and believes there are top of the line filmmakers who could give her a second chance. "If these rumors are real, Reynolds and Lively probably won't make a decision about it until after the court case is settled. Ahead of the trial, there's no telling whether or not it will end in Lively's favor.

Neither Lively nor Reynolds has made any public comments on the rumors of a move. But even if the couple did relocate to somewhere in Europe, that doesn't mean they would never return. In the case of Ellen DeGeneres, she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to England in late 2024. As of 2026, the couple still has a home in England, but they've also returned to the U.S. and bought another house in California, likely splitting time between the two places.