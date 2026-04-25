Eyebrow-Raising Things About Dylan Dreyer's Divorce Keep Piling Up

NBC News meteorologist and "Today" co-host Dylan Dreyer stunned viewers everywhere in July 2025 when she revealed on Instagram that she and her husband of almost 13 years, Brian Fichera, were separated and had been for "a few months." Still, Dreyer was adamant that the split was amicable. "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," Dreyer vowed. It wasn't until March, however, that Dreyer officially filed for divorce.

Since then, however, many eyebrow-raising things keep piling up as it relates to the couple's high-profile split. In fact, some super internet sleuths believe there's way more than meets the eye when it comes to this celebrity conscious uncoupling. "This is so far out of left field, something major must have happened," one Reddit user wrote on an entire thread dedicated to the couple's mysterious and abrupt split. Let's get into it, shall we?