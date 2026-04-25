Eyebrow-Raising Things About Dylan Dreyer's Divorce Keep Piling Up
NBC News meteorologist and "Today" co-host Dylan Dreyer stunned viewers everywhere in July 2025 when she revealed on Instagram that she and her husband of almost 13 years, Brian Fichera, were separated and had been for "a few months." Still, Dreyer was adamant that the split was amicable. "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," Dreyer vowed. It wasn't until March, however, that Dreyer officially filed for divorce.
Since then, however, many eyebrow-raising things keep piling up as it relates to the couple's high-profile split. In fact, some super internet sleuths believe there's way more than meets the eye when it comes to this celebrity conscious uncoupling. "This is so far out of left field, something major must have happened," one Reddit user wrote on an entire thread dedicated to the couple's mysterious and abrupt split. Let's get into it, shall we?
Dylan Dreyer has hinted something went terribly wrong in her marriage
In November 2025, some believed that Dylan Dreyer painted a pretty sad picture of her failed marriage during an appearance on "Today with Jenna and Friends" when she alluded to something in her marriage to Brian Fichera being irretrievably broken. "Whatever broke in a marriage, you could either fix it if you can, and ideally you would, and you try, and you try to fix things. Or you accept that it's broken, and you take this new step forward," Dreyer said. "So there was something we couldn't fix."
As one can imagine, many viewers immediately flocked from all corners of the internet to give their own two cents on what Dreyer might have been alluding to. "Did Dylan really cheat?" one Instagram user asked, to which another responded, "It could be on the contrary!" Meanwhile, another wrote, "If you made a commitment in front of God and family and friends make it work. Divorce is too easy these days. Now abuse and infidelity are different. I see kids everyday products of a divorce and they struggle. Just my opinion."
Dylan Dreyer's divorce has the potential to get messy
It goes without saying that Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera have a lot to untangle in their divorce, including all of their finances and real estate. According to Realtor.com, Dreyer and Fichera listed their apartment in New York City for $2.5 million months before Dreyer announced their separation. (File that one under the telling signs that Dreyer and Fichera were headed for a tragic divorce.) It finally sold in November 2025 for $1.8 million — well below the initial asking price.
Unfortunately, however, things are less cut and dry when it comes to the couple's beach home they purchased in 2021 for a cool $2.5 million. While Dreyer and Fichera's names are listed on the deed of the Point Lookout, New York, residence, only Fichera is listed as the registered owner. Ruh-roh. Perhaps Fichera's luxury life post-divorce isn't on the line after all?
In September 2024, Dreyer gave fans a glimpse into the beautiful beachy abode when she posted a playful video featuring Fichera proudly displaying a picture he drew and colored. As evidenced in the clip, the home is bright and airy with coastal vibes, boasting an open floor plan, a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, and a charming porthole window above the sink. (Something tell us they weren't fighting over doing the dishes with a view like that.)
Dylan Dreyer and their sons took a family vacation without Brian Fichera
In April 2026, Dylan Dreyer took to Instagram to gush about a vacation she took with the couple's shared three sons, sans Brian Fichera. "California sunshine and best friends...just a perfect family getaway!!" she penned alongside a carousel of photos of her and the three boys having some fun in the sun in the Golden State, while Fichera was notably missing in action.
Unfortunately, many of Dreyer's followers took her caption to mean she and the kiddos weren't missing Fichera one bit. "Why didn't you stick w the husband ??? That's bad for the family unit," one user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Don't they miss dady [sic]?????" YIKES.
In July 2025, merely weeks after Dreyer had announced the couple's split and noted that they had been separated for "a few months," she shared Instagram photos of the whole family — including Fichera — on a trip to Turks and Caicos. Perhaps things were much more amicable at that time? The world may never know.