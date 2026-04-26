Giada De Laurentiis Can't Avoid Rumors About Her Love Life

Giada De Laurentiis has spent more than a decade with her producer boyfriend, but many will recall that early on in that relationship (and even before she'd split from her husband, Todd Thompson), she faced a ton of rumors about scandalous alleged love affairs. The "Giada at Home" star has always maintained that there was no truth to them — but unfortunately, it's all still out there.

Longtime Food Network fans will likely recall that long before she announced her divorce from Thompson, a rumor began floating that she and John Mayer were behaving flirtatiously at an event. Speaking to Star back in 2010, a source claimed to have seen the two at The Standard's Boom Boom Room. "John had one hand on the small of her back ... He and Giada looked like two people who were going to go home together," they said (via The Hollywood Gossip). Granted, De Laurentiis nipped that particular rumor in the bud almost immediately. In a comment to the magazine, she confirmed that she'd been at the hotel, but that was the extent of the story's accuracy. "I've met [John] and he's a great guy, but I just like his music. That's all," she was quoted as saying.

Sadly for De Laurentiis, the rumor didn't die down right away, and after she announced her divorce, it began doing the rounds again — this time with claims the affair had caused the divorce. Again, she addressed them directly, telling Gossip Cop, "I have never ever been romantically involved with John Mayer ... The small amount of face time with John was in rooms filled with other attendees at these events" (via E! News). "The allegation of an affair was a fabrication back in 2010 and remains so today," she added — but it wouldn't be the last time she'd have to defend herself.