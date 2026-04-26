Giada De Laurentiis Can't Avoid Rumors About Her Love Life
Giada De Laurentiis has spent more than a decade with her producer boyfriend, but many will recall that early on in that relationship (and even before she'd split from her husband, Todd Thompson), she faced a ton of rumors about scandalous alleged love affairs. The "Giada at Home" star has always maintained that there was no truth to them — but unfortunately, it's all still out there.
Longtime Food Network fans will likely recall that long before she announced her divorce from Thompson, a rumor began floating that she and John Mayer were behaving flirtatiously at an event. Speaking to Star back in 2010, a source claimed to have seen the two at The Standard's Boom Boom Room. "John had one hand on the small of her back ... He and Giada looked like two people who were going to go home together," they said (via The Hollywood Gossip). Granted, De Laurentiis nipped that particular rumor in the bud almost immediately. In a comment to the magazine, she confirmed that she'd been at the hotel, but that was the extent of the story's accuracy. "I've met [John] and he's a great guy, but I just like his music. That's all," she was quoted as saying.
Sadly for De Laurentiis, the rumor didn't die down right away, and after she announced her divorce, it began doing the rounds again — this time with claims the affair had caused the divorce. Again, she addressed them directly, telling Gossip Cop, "I have never ever been romantically involved with John Mayer ... The small amount of face time with John was in rooms filled with other attendees at these events" (via E! News). "The allegation of an affair was a fabrication back in 2010 and remains so today," she added — but it wouldn't be the last time she'd have to defend herself.
Giada faced rumors she cheated with Matt Lauer, too
Going through a divorce is tough enough in itself, but Giada De Laurentiis had mounting affair rumors to contend with on top of everything else. In addition to the John Mayer debacle, gossip rags also wrote at the time that she'd been seen with Matt Lauer.
First, sources spoke with Star about seeing De Laurentiis and Lauer looking boo'd up while they filmed "Where in the World is Matt Lauer?" in Barbados back in 2011. "It was almost uncomfortable, together in the ocean in bathing suits, like high school sweethearts," an onlooker alleged to the outlet (via Page Six). That wasn't all, though. Just under a year before De Laurentiis announced her divorce, Page Six had also reported that the two had been at a restaurant together. However, any accusations of an affair were nixed right away, with the outlet noting in the same write-up that it was a business dinner.
As with the Mayer rumors, mere days after De Laurentiis and Todd Thompson parted ways, the earlier chatter came back to haunt her. She stood up for herself, issuing a statement that she had never had any kind of romantic relationship with Lauer (or fellow Food Network star, Bobby Flay — but more on that later) to Gossip Cop. "My longtime friendships with my co-workers Matt Lauer and Bobby Flay are exactly that — longtime friendships," she said (via Page Six). Lauer was also asked about the rumors by TMZ and reiterated De Laurentiis' statement. "From the horse's mouth, she and I are friends and have been friends for 10 years ... and more importantly, I feel bad that she's going through what she's going through," he said. Lauer then reiterated that there was "absolutely no truth" to the claims that they were ever more than friends.
Giada also had to address a supposed fling with Bobby Flay
Like we said, Matt Lauer wasn't the only man Giada De Laurentiis had to deny having a relationship with in the days after she announced that she was getting divorced. However, let's just say the rumors surrounding her supposed fling with Bobby Flay (which continued even after she denied there was any truth to them) were bizarre. In fact, "Bizarre" may be an understatement.
Radar reported that De Laurentiis and Flay were seemingly attached at the hip in the spring of 2015, and quoted an unnamed pal as having said, "Even when work keeps them apart, they're phoning and texting each other all the time!" Being inseparable was one of the more believable (if perhaps a tad dramatic) claims — but that wasn't all. The outlet also quoted another insider as saying the two looked loved-up at a New York eatery, and that's where the rumors got weird. "They were holding hands under their table and looked very cozy ... They even carved their initials in a secret place on the wall," the source alleged. When the supposed lovebirds would have had the opportunity to do so without getting in trouble, and how that "Secret" place was even discovered, were not addressed.
As far-fetched as the story was, a spokesperson for De Laurentiis nonetheless issued a statement to E! News to deny it. "Back in December, Giada had dinner at Bellato with her agent. Bobby Flay was also having dinner with some friends and dropped by Giada's table to say hi," they explained. They went on to add, "They did not have dinner, nor was there any touching going on." As for initials being carved into walls, the spokesperson didn't even address the claim — and TBH, that was probably for the best.
The early days of Giada's relationship with Shane Farley were rocked by scandal
Giada De Laurentiis partially confirmed her relationship with Shane Farley in late 2015, keeping his name private and hinting that they weren't official yet. Even with the scant details, though, she shared in an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" that she was seeing someone.
Soon after, E! News reported that someone was Farley — and soon after that, the Food Network star once again found herself in the middle of the rumor mill. Page Six ran a story that Farley was still married, albeit going through a divorce. However, a source added a little more spice to the mix, telling the outlet, "When he first met Giada, he was still very much married." Page Six also pulled details from Farley's divorce docs, including a line from his estranged wife Jennifer Giamo's lawyer, who'd said, "My client is devastated by what she has learned through the tabloids ... 'Hurtful' would be a mild characterization."
The following month, Page Six added more fuel to the fire, publishing a piece on Giamo being spotted with Bobby Flay's ex-wife and allegedly discussing De Laurentiis. "Jen was with Stephanie March having high tea at the Gotham Bar at the Peninsula. They were having a royal b***hfest, and there was lots of advice and tears happening ... [They were discussing] Giada having to be brought into court because [she and Shane] were having an affair," a witness was quoted as saying.
Giada stayed single for over a year after her divorce
Despite all the rumors about Giada De Laurentiis' love life, it's worth noting that she's said she was single for a long time after she and Todd Thompson parted ways. In fact, in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, De Laurentiis shared, "After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating and ... just sort of figuring things out."
As for the insinuations that she and Shane Farley had started dating while he was still married, De Laurentiis didn't discuss the claims outright, but did hint that the truth about their relationship had been misconstrued. "I knew Shane years before, because we had worked on a project together, but he lived in New York," the celebrity chef told Entertainment Weekly. Ultimately, they began dating once they reconnected years later, and even with all the drama surrounding their early days as a couple, they've stayed the course. In fact, in September 2025, the couple celebrated a whopping 10 years together, with De Laurentiis posting about their anniversary trip on her Instagram. Both of them have also gushed about the other in interviews, with De Laurentiis telling Entertainment Weekly that the best thing about their relationship was all the fun they had together, and Farley telling People, "Giada is one of the most positive people I have ever met. She's warm and absolutely beautiful — what you see on the outside is there on the inside as well."
De Laurentiis may have had a ton of unkind (and, generally speaking, untrue) rumors about her love life over the years, but it's safe to say she and Farley have had their happily-ever-after.