Side-By-Side Pics Expose How Kelly Loeffler Is Embracing The MAGA Look

The infamous MAGA look seems to make its way to all the residents of MAGA land sooner or later. We know it when we see it — big hair, heavy foundation, all-over bronzer, and tight lined eyes. So far, it's a makeup style that hasn't truly looked amazing on anyone and yet somehow it still continues to exist, just as Donald Trump will never give up his orange fake tan. At this point, he wouldn't be him without it. This time, MAGA face has fully hit Kelly Loeffler.

The current Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration's look has changed drastically throughout the years. When Loeffler joined a White House press briefing alongside Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the only thing more noticeable than the important issues they discussed with the media was Loeffler's face. Loeffler's makeup was certainly bold, with an Erika Kirk-style tightlined black eyeliner, heavy foundation, and heavier bronzer and blush. Comparing Loeffler to her previous look a few years ago, it's clear a lot has changed since then. It seems that Loeffler used to embrace a lighter, brighter look, which is practically unheard of for MAGA makeup now.