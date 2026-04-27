Side-By-Side Pics Expose How Kelly Loeffler Is Embracing The MAGA Look
The infamous MAGA look seems to make its way to all the residents of MAGA land sooner or later. We know it when we see it — big hair, heavy foundation, all-over bronzer, and tight lined eyes. So far, it's a makeup style that hasn't truly looked amazing on anyone and yet somehow it still continues to exist, just as Donald Trump will never give up his orange fake tan. At this point, he wouldn't be him without it. This time, MAGA face has fully hit Kelly Loeffler.
The current Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration's look has changed drastically throughout the years. When Loeffler joined a White House press briefing alongside Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the only thing more noticeable than the important issues they discussed with the media was Loeffler's face. Loeffler's makeup was certainly bold, with an Erika Kirk-style tightlined black eyeliner, heavy foundation, and heavier bronzer and blush. Comparing Loeffler to her previous look a few years ago, it's clear a lot has changed since then. It seems that Loeffler used to embrace a lighter, brighter look, which is practically unheard of for MAGA makeup now.
Is Kelly Loeffler part of the Mar-a-Lago face club?
It's unclear whether Kelly Loeffler's look change is due to cosmetic surgery or just a whole new makeup style. Loeffler isn't quite in Mar-a-Lago face territory yet, which refers to a very specific style of MAGA plastic surgery. However, her visage does look particularly blurred and pumped these days. Along with her stamped-on-looking eyebrows, Loeffler's lips also seem to have changed, looking larger than usual. This might be due to over-lining to create an illusion, or perhaps she got a little work done.
She wouldn't be the first in Trump's Administration to switch up her look. Karoline Leavitt went viral for a Vanity Fair photoshoot that showed her lips (and what appeared to be injection sites) up close and personal for all to see. Kristi Noem seems to have changed her face entirely as she's gone up the ranks in politics. While it's uncertain if Loeffler's face will continue to undergo changes like her colleagues, she has clearly embraced the MAGA look — and it's not something many people can come back from.