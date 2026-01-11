There's no denying that Kristi Noem's rumored plastic surgery transformation is head-turning. While she has never confirmed nor denied all the rumors surrounding her glow-up, it's hard to ignore the drastic changes she's undergone over the past several years. From her expertly styled hair extensions to her spider eyelashes and her pufferfish lips, the Secretary of Homeland Security's look has been under constant scrutiny. All of that chatter came to a head in 2025 when "South Park" brutally mocked Noem's apparent love of cosmetic surgery, portraying her with a melting face. Noem herself tried to brush talk of her face aside, telling Glenn Beck the "South Park" skit was petty and slamming, "It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look."

That may be so, but looking at photos from Noem's early political career is like looking at a different person. Even as recently as 2023, she was posting selfies in which she appeared to have her natural hair and little-to-no makeup on. That all changed when she began to revolve in politics' highest circle and embraced a totally new, overdone aesthetic. Here's a closer look at how Kristi Noem's face has drastically changed through the years.