Kristi Noem's Face Has Drastically Changed Through The Years
There's no denying that Kristi Noem's rumored plastic surgery transformation is head-turning. While she has never confirmed nor denied all the rumors surrounding her glow-up, it's hard to ignore the drastic changes she's undergone over the past several years. From her expertly styled hair extensions to her spider eyelashes and her pufferfish lips, the Secretary of Homeland Security's look has been under constant scrutiny. All of that chatter came to a head in 2025 when "South Park" brutally mocked Noem's apparent love of cosmetic surgery, portraying her with a melting face. Noem herself tried to brush talk of her face aside, telling Glenn Beck the "South Park" skit was petty and slamming, "It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look."
That may be so, but looking at photos from Noem's early political career is like looking at a different person. Even as recently as 2023, she was posting selfies in which she appeared to have her natural hair and little-to-no makeup on. That all changed when she began to revolve in politics' highest circle and embraced a totally new, overdone aesthetic. Here's a closer look at how Kristi Noem's face has drastically changed through the years.
Kristi Noem looked totally different as a pageant queen
Years before she ran for office, Kristi Noem was hoping to be elected as South Dakota's Snow Queen. Then a senior in high school, Noem took home the crown at the 1990 pageant, representing the city of Bryant. Noem, who was not yet married at the time, ran under her maiden name, Kristi Arnold — but it wasn't just her moniker that was different. Clearly embracing the trends of the time, the future Secretary of Homeland Security sported some mega curls in a lighter shade than usual. While her roots appeared to be auburn, her overall 'do was blonde and clearly permed, leading Noem to later joke on Facebook, "What was I thinking with all that hair???" Also noticeable were her softer, more natural features, as well as her restrained use of makeup.
Despite critiquing her own look, Noem has nothing but positive memories about her pageant experience. "It was the first time I had sat down and done an interview with multiple people -– it was very educational," she told Aberdeen News in 2016, crediting the event with teaching her valuable skills for her political future. "To stand up and speak in front of individuals or a large amount of people at the Snow Queen contest was a first as well," she recalled.
She embraced a natural look at the start of her political career
After graduating high school, Kristi Noem used the scholarship she won as part of her South Dakota Snow Queen prize to enroll in Northern State University. While there, she married Bryon Noem in 1992. All seemed well until her life was suddenly turned upside down in 1994 when her father died in a freak accident on the family farm. Noem dropped out of school and returned home to help run the business, making farming and motherhood her life. However, four years after the birth of her third and final child, Noem decided to enter politics and, in 2006, she was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives. As she made her political debut, Noem — who was now in her mid-thirties — sported a natural look more in keeping with her life on a South Dakota ranch. Her official photographs from the time show off short, choppy hair that hits right at the shoulder, no false eyelashes, minimal makeup (although she liked her blush!) and an all-around simple look.
As Noem threw herself fully into politics and joined the House of Representatives in 2011, she continued to sport makeup in neutral tones. However, she decided to chop off most of her hair to create a statement-making pixie cut. Her now-signature extensions were still nowhere to be found in 2018 when Noem was elected governor of South Dakota and posed with shoulder-length hair and bangs. Also notable were her soft features and slim upper lip, which contributed to an overall girl-next-door look.
Kristi Noem has been accused of overusing various fillers
As Kristi Noem entered her second term as South Dakota's governor in 2022, her previously natural features slowly began to change. Gone was the short hairdo in favor of professionally styled and highlighted locks that ran well past her shoulders. Similarly, her makeup choices became bolder with Noem leaning towards darker eyeshadow and bolder lipsticks However, many experts (and onlookers) believe her makeover was more than just aesthetic and that Noem begun using fillers to puff up her cheeks and lips.
While she herself has never confirmed or denied the rumors, Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa, told NickiSwift that Noem has likely been using lip injections to achieve a bigger pout. Cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright agreed, telling RadarOnline, "It looks like she's had quite a bit of filler, particularly in the cheeks, lips, and possibly under the eyes." Indeed, her puffier appearance is easy to spot and by 2025, Noem's apparent new face filler had the internet begging her to stop. As Dr. Prado-Wright noted, constant use of injections "may give the face a slightly overfilled or 'pillow face effect,'" which Noem appears to be sporting.
Kristi Noem has admitted to having cosmetic work... on her teeth
She's kept mostly mum about her visibly changing face but in 2024, Kristi Noem did confirm some cosmetic work. Taking to X to promote a cosmetic dentistry office called Smile Texas, the then-governor of South Dakota shared her experience getting a new smile while shamelessly praising the clinic. After explaining that she knocked out all of her front teeth in a freak biking accident many years prior, Noem used the five-minute video to promote the business, telling viewers, "The team here was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in, and that really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have." Noting it has given her a confidence boost and helped her better mingle, she concluded, "It has been a gift to be here at Smile Texas."
The clip, which resembled an infomercial, quickly raised eyebrows with Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson, who told AP News that she was "baffled" by it. She wasn't the only one and, shortly after the video was posted, consumer advocacy group Travelers United actually sued Noem. "Sitting politicians do not typically work as part-time social media influencers," the lawsuit slammed, alleging Noem failed to disclose any compensation or free work she may have received from Smile Texas.
Did Kristi Noem have a neck and face lift?
While it's difficult to ignore the fact that Kristi Noem's face looks much fuller than it did several years ago, some experts believe she's using more than just fillers and Botox to achieve a youthful appearance. After analyzing Noem's evolution through the years, cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright told RadarOnline she suspects some more permanent procedures may have come into play as well. "Possibly a mini facelift or skin tightening procedure to sharpen her jawline," she mused.
Dr. Michael Niccole shared a similar opinion when he told us the hefty price of Kristi Noem's face makeover, which he believes began around 2020. Looking at photos from that time, Dr. Niccole noticed "neck banding, creases in the cheeks, and visible texture changes in the décolleté area," which magically disappeared in later images. "It's likely she's undergone a neck lift and a mini facelift, possibly along with skin rejuvenation treatments, like microneedling or a light erbium laser," Dr. Niccole shared, noting Noem may have dropped a cool $25,000 on her face.
However, not everyone is convinced Noem has gone under the knife. Plastic surgeon Jimmy Sung told The Mirror in 2025 (via MSN) that he can still see plenty of natural signs of aging, indicating that she wouldn't have had a face or neck lift.
Inside Kristi Noem's alleged facial procedures
While Kristi Noem has never confirmed undergoing any facial procedures, that hasn't stopped public speculation. Numerous experts have come forward to offer their professional opinions, like plastic surgeon Dr. Diana Ponsky. She broke down the evolution of Noem's face in a dedicated Instagram video. Looking at photos from 2010 through today, Dr. Ponsky said she could see natural wrinkles and lines forming on Noem's face and neck, as well as a thinning jawline. It suddenly turned into a smoother, fuller face, likely with the help of "filler (a lot of filler), a brow lift, eyelid surgery, a mini facelift, and skin resurfacing." Dr. Ponsky also believes Noem may be using chemical peels and laser treatments to keep her skin looking young and fresh.
Board-certified plastic surgeon Jimmy Sung shared a similar analysis with The Mirror (via MSN), although he believes Noem has relied solely on non-surgical procedures to achieve her smooth, plump look. This may have involved Botox applied to the forehead and around the eyes, plus fillers in her cheeks, lips, chin, and around the jawline. As for her visibly smoother neck, Dr. Sung believes that Noem skipped the neck lift and opted for an injectable called Kybella instead, which is used to kill off fat cells under the chin.
Kristi Noem is embracing 'Mar-a-Lago face' but denying surgery rumors
If you get the feeling that many of the women in Donald Trump's inner circle started to look similar to one another following his second inauguration, you're not alone. The move towards full lips, taut skin, and plump cheeks even has a name: Mar-a-Lago Face. As plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe told Daily Mail in 2025, his clients in Florida — particularly the older ones — were increasingly asking to look like Kristi Noem, telling him they like her look.
Indeed, plastic surgeon Dr. Jimmy Sung told The Mirror (via MSN) that Kristi has the perfect example of a "Mar-a-Lago Face." Explaining the trend, he conceded it's not for everyone, but underscored the fact that "Mar-a-Lago face" is not about being subtle. Rather, it's about exaggerating a youthful look. Despite its growing popularity, some believe Kristi Noem's Mar-A-Lago Face has gone too far, especially when paired with her extra long hair extensions, fake lashes, and penchant for heavy makeup. Love it or hate it, though, it's not an easy aesthetic to achieve, nor to maintain. Dr. Sung told Daily Mail went on to say that the cost is easily in the tens of thousands of dollars.