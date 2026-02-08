9 MAGA Stars With The Most Cakey Makeup Routines

If there's one thing the MAGA movement likes, it's a full beat. Unfortunately, with heavy makeup comes some serious cakey-ness, and so here we are, taking a closer inspection at some of the worst offenders. We're going to warn you in advance that taking a wet wipe to your screen won't cut through all the layers of foundation and false tan, but you may just have the cleanest device you've ever had once you're done reading this. Of course, we had to start with the Cake Boss himself, Donald Trump. The president has been rocking an eerily orange glow since his initial foray into reality TV, and in 2024 one photographer even mused that Trump's obsession with bronzer may be linked to his psyche and self-confidence, or lack thereof.

Tragic as Trump's bronzer obsession evolution to full-on Oompa Loompa is, there's no question that the execution is sorely lacking. The noticeably heavy application has even led some to describe Trump's complexion as Cheetos-like, while others muse that at the very least, he could try blending a bit better. However, makeup artists maintain the president is determined to do it himself, and he seems to think he does a great job. Delulu is the solulu, we guess. Still, Trump is far from the only MAGA Land constituent to go too heavy on the product.