9 MAGA Stars With The Most Cakey Makeup Routines
If there's one thing the MAGA movement likes, it's a full beat. Unfortunately, with heavy makeup comes some serious cakey-ness, and so here we are, taking a closer inspection at some of the worst offenders. We're going to warn you in advance that taking a wet wipe to your screen won't cut through all the layers of foundation and false tan, but you may just have the cleanest device you've ever had once you're done reading this. Of course, we had to start with the Cake Boss himself, Donald Trump. The president has been rocking an eerily orange glow since his initial foray into reality TV, and in 2024 one photographer even mused that Trump's obsession with bronzer may be linked to his psyche and self-confidence, or lack thereof.
Tragic as Trump's bronzer obsession evolution to full-on Oompa Loompa is, there's no question that the execution is sorely lacking. The noticeably heavy application has even led some to describe Trump's complexion as Cheetos-like, while others muse that at the very least, he could try blending a bit better. However, makeup artists maintain the president is determined to do it himself, and he seems to think he does a great job. Delulu is the solulu, we guess. Still, Trump is far from the only MAGA Land constituent to go too heavy on the product.
Kristi Noem has always been into glam
Kristi Noem was a pageant girl in the 1990s, so she's no stranger to glam, and the Trump staffer's look has notably transformed over the years (though some of that is down to Noem's rumored plastic surgery). However, years of wearing makeup don't always equate to perfect application. In fact, unfiltered and photographed up close, Noem's makeup looks super caked-on. Of course, that won't come as too much of a surprise. After all, she's regularly referred to as ICE or SWAT Barbie thanks to her habit of rocking full glam at even the most inopportune moments.
Even Donald Trump has shaded Marco Rubio's makeup
Once upon a time, before Marco Rubio had his switcheroo on President Donald Trump, the two politicians were embroiled in quite a nasty beef (who could forget all of Trump's "Little Marco" taunts?). On one occasion, the divisive leader even accused Rubio of wearing so much makeup that he must have applied it "with a trowel" (via NBC News). Talk about the pot calling the kettle orange. Hypocrisy aside, Trump wasn't entirely wrong. Rubio does wear a lot of powder, though we daresay it's still better applied than his boss' product.
Riley Gaines loves a full face even when she's working out
As a former collegiate swimmer, controversial MAGA influencer Riley Gaines (no relation to Chip and Joanna Gaines) leads a super active lifestyle. However, where many would caution against rocking heavy makeup while exercising and, presumably, sweating profusely, Gaines apparently disagrees. In fact, even while promoting supplements clad in activewear and seemingly on her way out to (or newly returned from) a workout, she has a full face of foundation and even heavy eye makeup too. Granted, that could be just for the 'gram, but there's no denying Gaines loves glam.
Pete Hegseth reportedly built a makeup room at the Pentagon
It probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Pete Hegseth is on this list. After all, this is the man who was infamously rumored to have turned the Pentagon green room into his own personal hair and makeup department. It's also not terribly shocking that, as a Fox News alum, Hegseth really digs touch-ups. That said, we do have to wonder if he'd consider a slightly less orange-tinged foundation at some point (or a more moisturizing primer underneath even). It's not quite giving President Donald Trump's Cheetos glow yet, but we're getting there.
Laura Loomer loves a full face of glam (even if she's had serious mishaps)
Laura Loomer has been open about her plastic surgery procedures, including getting a nose job, but like many on the "Mar-a-Lago face" train, she's a huge fan of the Republican makeup trend on top of that, too. Unfortunately for Loomer, she's fallen victim to a number of makeup fails, like way-too-light, super caked-on foundation, cartoonishly large brows, messy eyeliner, and fake lashes not stuck down well enough. Through it all, it often looks as though the political activist may be using Marco Rubio's trowel technique for application (but that's just a theory).
Even Matt Gaetz knows his glam could use some work
We're not even talking about Matt Gaetz' infamous 2024 RNC look when we say that the OAN anchor has quite a habit of packing on the foundation. In fact, some may even recall Gaetz asking George Santos for makeup advice live on air in early 2025, after being slated for his glam routine on social media. Kudos for the awareness, but we're not sure President Donald Trump's original attorney general pick has heeded the tips. Case in point: Gaetz's overly matte, muddy-slash-orangey pancake foundation, which he continued rocking in 2026.
Kimberly Guilfoyle doesn't shy away from heavy makeup
Kimberly Guilfoyle's love of a smoky eye apparently know no bounds. Literally. While attending Paris Fashion Week, in early 2026, Guilfoyle's eyeshadow appeared to have been not just caked-on, but applied on the bridge of her nose too, which was certainly a choice. The former Fox News host's heavy foundation was also significantly lighter than the rest of her body. Credit where it's due, though, because despite its heaviness, the application looked super smooth. Baby steps.
Erika Kirk likes heavy glam, too
Erika Kirk has long been accused of treating her Fox News appearances like beauty pageants, with tons of overly dramatic makeup moments. Some pundits have also compared the Turning Point USA CEO's go-to look to famous televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Ironically, though, Kirk doesn't always wear heavy makeup. In fact, she was actually criticized for toning it down during her 2025 interview with the New York Times, with Jennifer Welch accusing her on hit podcast "I've Had It" of adapting her look depending on her audience. Peak strategy, TBH, and the former beauty queen's skin probably thanked her for it too.