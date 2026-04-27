Craig Melvin Has Spilled Some Weird Things About His Marriage

Craig Melvin has been happily married to Lindsay Czarniak since 2011, but they still have some red flags. For starters, Czarniak had a far from flattering response to the NBC News star's marriage proposal. "She said, 'I think I'm going to throw up,'" he recalled in an August 2025 "Today Show Radio" segment. The Hoda Kotb "Today" show replacement immediately started second-guessing his decision. "At the moment I thought, 'Maybe I misread this,'" he revealed. To be fair, they were on a boat for the big question.

After seeing the doubt in his eyes, the sports reporter quickly said "yes" and it turned out well, even if they don't have the perfect proposal story to show for it. But that was far from the first weird thing that happened in their relationship. In fact, the "Today" show co-anchor displayed shady behavior shortly after they met as coworkers in 2008. "I did it the old-fashioned way — I stalked her," he said on "Today with Jenna & Friends" in November 2025. And he didn't even stop his cringey tale there. He went on: "This is before. This is when you could do that."

Melvin also used his wife to scorn a more affordable option to flowers made of paper ahead of Mother's Day in May 2025. "If I showed up at home and gave these to my wife, I'd be headed for divorce," he said on the show (via Hello!). Melvin sure isn't afraid to overshare about his marriage, but it seems to work for them.