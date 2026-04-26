The Bravo Star Who Got Sober After Donald Trump's January 6 Rally Sent Them On A Bender
The following article discusses addiction and mentions suicide.
"Summer House" star Carl Radke is passionate about sharing his sobriety journey, but less known is that the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol triggered a binge that ultimately changed everything for him.
Speaking about how the events of that day affected him on "The Daily Beast's Obsessed," Radke recounted that he'd felt despair watching the events that took place at the Capitol that day. "Just watching that was ... just created a lot of fear ... is our government collapsing? Is our, like, what's happening?" he said of his uncertainty at the time. Unfortunately, the star — who has long been honest about his experiences with addiction – added that all of those feelings felt like the perfect reason to turn to substances, admitting that things became incredibly scary when he did. "I drank and drank, and was using cocaine. I stayed up all night and into the morning. Don't recall some of this, but yeah, I called people and threatened to kill myself," he shared.
Radke had spoken about the impact that day had on him in the past as well, and on the website set up specifically to help others with their sobriety, Radke Boys, the fallout from that day is listed as his turning point. "January 6, 2021, stands as a pivotal moment in my life. The chaos of the outside world mirrored the turmoil within me. I remember sitting alone, drowning in wine and cocaine, as I watched the news unfold. The next morning, I woke up to the consequences of my actions — a brutal hangover and the realization of the hurtful messages I'd sent," he wrote. He shared that it became a watershed moment for him, but he's also said that a co-star's intervention played a big role in his healing.
Kyle Cooke staged an intervention for Carl after his January 6 bender
During his interview with "The Daily Beast's Obsessed," Carl Radke shared that his co-star and friend Kyle Cooke had called to hang out in the days after his bender. At least, he explained, that was what he had thought at the time. "I'm thinking in my head, we're just hanging out," he said. However, Cooke had other ideas.
"He gave me tough love. And the love that he showed and the support that he gave me was something I needed," Radke explained. As for what the tough love had consisted of, Radke recalled, "Essentially, what he told me was like, 'You're going to die, man. You're gonna f***ing die, you've got to stop." Radke said that marked a major turning point. "Having someone I cared about deeply and loved tell me that, it changed everything," he said.
In the time since, Radke has used his past experiences to help others, becoming a vocal advocate for sobriety and addiction recovery. As he explained on "The Daily Beast's Obsessed," he felt he had no choice but to speak out, using platforms like Radke Boys and his podcast, "More Life with Carl Radke," to connect with others. "I really believe I've got a platform ... an obligation to do something like this, because I've been doing TV for 10 years, I've shared a lot, there's more about what I can do with conversation with others. It's not all about me, but I can facilitate and learn and invite people in to talk about their story," he said. More than five years since his bender, Radke is still taking things one step at a time, and we couldn't be happier for him.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).