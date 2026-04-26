The Bravo Star Who Got Sober After Donald Trump's January 6 Rally Sent Them On A Bender

The following article discusses addiction and mentions suicide.

"Summer House" star Carl Radke is passionate about sharing his sobriety journey, but less known is that the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol triggered a binge that ultimately changed everything for him.

Speaking about how the events of that day affected him on "The Daily Beast's Obsessed," Radke recounted that he'd felt despair watching the events that took place at the Capitol that day. "Just watching that was ... just created a lot of fear ... is our government collapsing? Is our, like, what's happening?" he said of his uncertainty at the time. Unfortunately, the star — who has long been honest about his experiences with addiction – added that all of those feelings felt like the perfect reason to turn to substances, admitting that things became incredibly scary when he did. "I drank and drank, and was using cocaine. I stayed up all night and into the morning. Don't recall some of this, but yeah, I called people and threatened to kill myself," he shared.

Radke had spoken about the impact that day had on him in the past as well, and on the website set up specifically to help others with their sobriety, Radke Boys, the fallout from that day is listed as his turning point. "January 6, 2021, stands as a pivotal moment in my life. The chaos of the outside world mirrored the turmoil within me. I remember sitting alone, drowning in wine and cocaine, as I watched the news unfold. The next morning, I woke up to the consequences of my actions — a brutal hangover and the realization of the hurtful messages I'd sent," he wrote. He shared that it became a watershed moment for him, but he's also said that a co-star's intervention played a big role in his healing.