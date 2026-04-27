Ivanka And Jared: Visible Cracks In The Facade Of MAGA's Power Couple
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are MAGA royalty, and for many — even those who aren't exactly Trump family stans — they seem like the perfect couple. However, no relationship is perfect, and when it comes to visual cues, there are some very noticeable differences between these two. Obviously, we're talking about their outfits of choice. Ivanka, it's time to hop on the "When your husband doesn't match your aesthetic" trend! We'll preface this by saying Jared isn't badly dressed. To his credit, he keeps things fairly classic for the most part. However, compared to his fashionista wife, he's often a little too casual.
Take, for instance, when the couple attended a UFC fight in June 2025. Ivanka wore a white off-shoulder pencil dress (which, TBH, was arguably too formal), while Jared wore a black long-sleeve golfer and pants, a white undershirt, and white sneakers. It looked like they were headed to different places, and in one of the pics from Ivanka's Instagram photo dump, her hubby seemed to realize it. Cue a spectacularly awkward pose while she gave full-on glamazon.
Of course, this was far from an isolated incident. We give you: Jared's 'fit for his 45th birthday. Once again, he donned all-black-everything minus the white undershirt, though the businessman switched things up with a more formal pair of black shoes. Ivanka, on the other hand, showed off her full style transformation in a micro-minidress. Honestly, neither ensemble was particularly suitable for the evening at hand (we dare say Ivanka's was one of her most inappropriate looks), which was a candlelit concert. However, the happy couple certainly looked thrilled to be in one another's company, and Ivanka's birthday message was sweet, so we'll just nod along.
Jared and Ivanka looked like they were going to a school dance
Despite a few notable exceptions, Jared Kushner has demonstrated that he suits up pretty well. Case in point: The couple's chic ensembles for a casino evening benefitting the Reform Alliance non-profit (above). Ivanka Trump donned a glittering Georges Hobeika draped gown, while her husband rocked a tuxedo, and they looked every bit the royal (adjacent, anyway) pair. However, for some reason Jared posed super awkwardly with his missus. Maybe he was signaling that he wished they'd had the chance to go to prom together. Either way, they looked weirdly out of sync.
Fast-forward to another occasion where they were on the same page fashion-wise: The Kushners' SOTU 2026 looks were chic, Ivanka in an Oscar De la Renta skirt suit, and Jared in a black suit with a burgundy tie (above). A tad boring, but very much on the same page, and no one could accuse them of cracks in the facade either. That is, until after the evening's formalities were done, and the businessman slipped into something more comfortable but less fitting for a formal event.
Ivanka kept her skirt suit on, while Jared replaced his jacket with a quarter zip. Although classic, it nonetheless showed that when it comes to dressing up, Ivanka leads the charge. Granted, Jared wasn't the only person in attendance to have changed outfits post-SOTU. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, swapped out her suit for a crisp button-down, and Lara Trump changed into a strangely frumpy pink dress. As for Ivanka and Jared, despite looking like they were attending completely different events, they were fairly loved-up.