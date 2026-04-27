Ivanka And Jared: Visible Cracks In The Facade Of MAGA's Power Couple

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are MAGA royalty, and for many — even those who aren't exactly Trump family stans — they seem like the perfect couple. However, no relationship is perfect, and when it comes to visual cues, there are some very noticeable differences between these two. Obviously, we're talking about their outfits of choice. Ivanka, it's time to hop on the "When your husband doesn't match your aesthetic" trend! We'll preface this by saying Jared isn't badly dressed. To his credit, he keeps things fairly classic for the most part. However, compared to his fashionista wife, he's often a little too casual.

Take, for instance, when the couple attended a UFC fight in June 2025. Ivanka wore a white off-shoulder pencil dress (which, TBH, was arguably too formal), while Jared wore a black long-sleeve golfer and pants, a white undershirt, and white sneakers. It looked like they were headed to different places, and in one of the pics from Ivanka's Instagram photo dump, her hubby seemed to realize it. Cue a spectacularly awkward pose while she gave full-on glamazon.

Of course, this was far from an isolated incident. We give you: Jared's 'fit for his 45th birthday. Once again, he donned all-black-everything minus the white undershirt, though the businessman switched things up with a more formal pair of black shoes. Ivanka, on the other hand, showed off her full style transformation in a micro-minidress. Honestly, neither ensemble was particularly suitable for the evening at hand (we dare say Ivanka's was one of her most inappropriate looks), which was a candlelit concert. However, the happy couple certainly looked thrilled to be in one another's company, and Ivanka's birthday message was sweet, so we'll just nod along.