Lara Trump Calls Out Eric For Trying To Pull A JD Vance & Usha Move (Not Happening)

Lara Trump revealed a weird thing about her marriage to Eric Trump when she sat down for an interview with Katie Miller. Appearing on the April 21 episode of the "Katie Miller Pod," Lara discussed how excited she was to see younger people prioritizing family in their lives. Reflecting on the early days of her own marriage, the political figure recalled that she and her husband didn't exactly see eye-to-eye on starting a family. "I remember after Eric and I got married, it was like a year in, and he goes, 'Alright, well, we need to figure out about having a kid," Lara said." And I was like ... 'Wait a minute, already?'" she told Miller. The pair wound up having two sons: the first when Lara was 33 years old, and the second when she was 35 years old. Two kids, however, were not enough to satiate her husband. "Eric would say, 'Why didn't we have a third?' He's still on that train, but that one's probably left the station for me," Lara said with laughter. Eric's eagerness to continue pumping out children — even though his wife was satisfied with the number they had — was reminiscent of how JD Vance treated Usha Vance.

In January, the second couple announced on Instagram that Usha was pregnant with their fourth child. Only days later, JD made baby comments that hinted he was out of sync with Usha. "It was this interesting conversation Usha and I had been having, which is, 'Do we want to have a fourth kid?'" the vice president said on Newsmax after taking the news public. "My answer to that was 'yes,' her answer was 'maybe,' but eventually, as Jeff Goldblum says in 'Jurassic Park,' life finds a way," JD added with laughter. That was not the only time the Vances seemed disconnected about having more kids.