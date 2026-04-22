Lara Trump Calls Out Eric For Trying To Pull A JD Vance & Usha Move (Not Happening)
Lara Trump revealed a weird thing about her marriage to Eric Trump when she sat down for an interview with Katie Miller. Appearing on the April 21 episode of the "Katie Miller Pod," Lara discussed how excited she was to see younger people prioritizing family in their lives. Reflecting on the early days of her own marriage, the political figure recalled that she and her husband didn't exactly see eye-to-eye on starting a family. "I remember after Eric and I got married, it was like a year in, and he goes, 'Alright, well, we need to figure out about having a kid," Lara said." And I was like ... 'Wait a minute, already?'" she told Miller. The pair wound up having two sons: the first when Lara was 33 years old, and the second when she was 35 years old. Two kids, however, were not enough to satiate her husband. "Eric would say, 'Why didn't we have a third?' He's still on that train, but that one's probably left the station for me," Lara said with laughter. Eric's eagerness to continue pumping out children — even though his wife was satisfied with the number they had — was reminiscent of how JD Vance treated Usha Vance.
In January, the second couple announced on Instagram that Usha was pregnant with their fourth child. Only days later, JD made baby comments that hinted he was out of sync with Usha. "It was this interesting conversation Usha and I had been having, which is, 'Do we want to have a fourth kid?'" the vice president said on Newsmax after taking the news public. "My answer to that was 'yes,' her answer was 'maybe,' but eventually, as Jeff Goldblum says in 'Jurassic Park,' life finds a way," JD added with laughter. That was not the only time the Vances seemed disconnected about having more kids.
JD Vance used the pregnancy as political fodder
It appeared that JD Vance thought of his fourth child with Usha Vance as a political tool because he was eager to bring up the new addition to the family at every stop. While attending a March for Life rally in Washington, just three days after announcing SLOTUS was pregnant, JD shoehorned in a mention of his wife's pregnancy. "Now, some of you may remember that in my remarks last year, I told you all that one of the things I most wanted in the United States of America was more families and more babies," he told the crows, via Newsmax. "So let the record show you have a vice president who practices what he preaches," JD added. He may have been delighted that Usha was pumping out more kids, but she had not always seemed enthused about having a larger family.
During an interview in June 2025, Usha dropped clues that rumors about a troubled marriage with JD weren't BS. When sitting down with Meghan McCain on her "Citizen McCain" podcast, the second lady was asked if she and JD always knew they wanted to have kids together. "So that was never in question ... the number, though. That was in question," Usha replied, adding that originally she was satisfied with two children, but eventually changed her mind. "Now, we're at three, and I think, 'I'm feeling pretty good about this,'" she told McCain, before hinting that she and JD were not in full agreement about whether the family should keep growing. "And sometimes he thinks he may like to have a fourth, but ... we'll see where that leads," Usha said, which was very similar to Lara Trump's comments about Eric Trump pressuring to keep procreating.