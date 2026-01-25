JD Vance's Baby No. 4 Comment Reinforces Speculation He's Rarely In Sync With Usha

Pregnancy announcements usually encourage positive conversation about a couple's relationship, but JD Vance's comment about his wife Usha Vance's pregnancy has only further proven that they're not always on the same page.

Hours after announcing on Instagram that Usha was pregnant with their fourth baby, JD gave an interview to Newsmax, which has given their haters more ammunition. Things started off simple enough. "We love kids. We love babies," he said during the sit-down. But then he let it slip that Usha hadn't been quite as certain as he'd been about expanding their family. "It was this interesting conversation Usha and I had been having, which is, 'Do we want to have a fourth kid?'" he continued. "My answer to that was 'yes,' her answer was 'maybe,' but eventually, as Jeff Goldblum says in 'Jurassic Park,' life finds a way."

While it's not uncommon for partners to have differing outlooks about family planning, Usha and JD don't have the luxury of appearing out of sync. For months, Usha and JD have been haunted by divorce rumors, fueled partially by JD's shady hug with Erika Kirk. To make matters worse, Usha started appearing out in public without her wedding ring, further inspiring speculation that the Vances weren't as happy as they tried to project. And while Usha's historic pregnancy — which places her and JD as the first second couple to conceive and carry while in office since 1870 — could have done wonders for their image, it will probably be harder than ever now for them to sell their picture-perfect marriage to the public.