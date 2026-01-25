JD Vance's Baby No. 4 Comment Reinforces Speculation He's Rarely In Sync With Usha
Pregnancy announcements usually encourage positive conversation about a couple's relationship, but JD Vance's comment about his wife Usha Vance's pregnancy has only further proven that they're not always on the same page.
Hours after announcing on Instagram that Usha was pregnant with their fourth baby, JD gave an interview to Newsmax, which has given their haters more ammunition. Things started off simple enough. "We love kids. We love babies," he said during the sit-down. But then he let it slip that Usha hadn't been quite as certain as he'd been about expanding their family. "It was this interesting conversation Usha and I had been having, which is, 'Do we want to have a fourth kid?'" he continued. "My answer to that was 'yes,' her answer was 'maybe,' but eventually, as Jeff Goldblum says in 'Jurassic Park,' life finds a way."
While it's not uncommon for partners to have differing outlooks about family planning, Usha and JD don't have the luxury of appearing out of sync. For months, Usha and JD have been haunted by divorce rumors, fueled partially by JD's shady hug with Erika Kirk. To make matters worse, Usha started appearing out in public without her wedding ring, further inspiring speculation that the Vances weren't as happy as they tried to project. And while Usha's historic pregnancy — which places her and JD as the first second couple to conceive and carry while in office since 1870 — could have done wonders for their image, it will probably be harder than ever now for them to sell their picture-perfect marriage to the public.
Usha Vance discussed having another baby before her pregnancy
JD Vance's commentary about Usha Vance's pregnancy has given social media more room to criticize their marriage, but he wasn't the first to bring up the topic. In June 2025, Usha appeared on Meghan McCain's podcast, "Citizen McCain," and discussed having a fourth baby — and she wasn't exactly sure then. While she always knew they wanted kids before marriage, the number was in question. Usha thought they'd have two kids, but realized that she wanted a third, "which really surprised both of us." For a time, three appeared to be their magic number. "Now, we're at three, and I think, 'I'm feeling pretty good about this,'" she said. "And sometimes he thinks he may like to have fourth, but ... we'll see where that leads."
"Never say never" indeed! Enjoy this flashback from my interview with @SLOTUS Usha Vance, when she hinted that a fourth Vance kiddo might be on the way!
Click here to watch our full conversation from last summer! https://t.co/s5Ooj6GiyU pic.twitter.com/YVJnfwaM5l
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 21, 2026
Obviously, Usha and JD, who shared some painfully awkward moments in 2025, eventually decided that a fourth baby would be best for where they are in their lives. However, JD's enthusiasm seems to extend beyond their personal family unit. While speaking at the March for Life Rally on January 23, the vice president framed Usha's pregnancy as a way for him to support his pro-life agenda. "Now, some of you may remember that in my remarks last year, I told you all that one of the things I most wanted in the United States of America was more families and more babies," he said during the event (via Newsmax). "So let the record show you have a vice president who practices what he preaches."