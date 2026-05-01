We Gave Kellyanne Conway Hair Extensions And The Glow-Up Is Real
In a sea of MAGA makeovers, Kellyanne Conway has opted not to go the spendy extension route à la Kristi Noem (and considering the Department of Homeland Security secretary was axed by President Donald Trump, that might be for the best). Choosing not to go with the herd is pretty impressive in itself, but we couldn't help but wonder how Conway would look if she did try some extensions. Our takeaway after seeing our talented Static Media photo editor's before and after? OMG. The political consultant's real hair certainly has a Brigitte Bardot quality to it, and though that can feel a little messy at times, for the most part, it kind of works for her. However, we've got to say we kind of loved the mock-up of Conway with extensions.
Granted, the longer, thicker locks are just part of what makes Conway look so different here. Our photo editor also added some subtle lowlights, which warms up the former presidential adviser's brassy blonde locks, alongside smoothing out her flyaways, and we were shocked by how much younger those tweaks made Conaway look. In fact, for a second we almost thought we were looking at Cheryl Hines — or even a full-time Fox News anchor (Conway has links to the channel already, but as a contributor). TBH, with a glow-up like this, we may just get behind the idea of a Mar-a-Lago makeover, like Karoline Leavitt's, for Conway after all.
Kellyanne Conway's real hair beats out bangs
We may have loved the smoother, slightly warmer 'do Static Media's photo editor gave Kellyanne Conway, but here's hoping she doesn't decide to try out our second mockup IRL any time soon. Insert a horror movie style musical sting here, because, bangs. Our editor played around with even more lowlights and a feathered fringe for President Donald Trump's former aide, and we were not nearly as enamored. While the slightly darker hue wasn't the worst thing in the world (and TBH, with eyes as striking as Conway's, she could probably pull off just about any shade), we definitely prefer her signature frosty blonde. By far the bigger issue, though, was the fringe.
Bangs are tricky for anyone, and while some stars have been able to rock them, in the political consultant's case, the extra bulk makes her look older. It's possible that's simply because of the extra heaviness at the top of the face, which was only intensified by the more voluminous hair in general thanks to those edited-in extensions. Speaking of which, we're not even sure if the extensions in a darker color would work for Conway or add to the visual heaviness.
Time will tell if she hops on the extension train for real, and honestly, considering the cosmetics-obsessed crowd Conway moves in, we're a little surprised she hasn't already. That said, if she ever did want to make things look fuller and longer, here's hoping the politician goes with the sleeker, warmer blonde look. And for the love of all things good and pure, no bangs.