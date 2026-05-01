We Gave Kellyanne Conway Hair Extensions And The Glow-Up Is Real

We may have loved the smoother, slightly warmer 'do Static Media's photo editor gave Kellyanne Conway, but here's hoping she doesn't decide to try out our second mockup IRL any time soon. Insert a horror movie style musical sting here, because, bangs. Our editor played around with even more lowlights and a feathered fringe for President Donald Trump's former aide, and we were not nearly as enamored. While the slightly darker hue wasn't the worst thing in the world (and TBH, with eyes as striking as Conway's, she could probably pull off just about any shade), we definitely prefer her signature frosty blonde. By far the bigger issue, though, was the fringe.

Bangs are tricky for anyone, and while some stars have been able to rock them, in the political consultant's case, the extra bulk makes her look older. It's possible that's simply because of the extra heaviness at the top of the face, which was only intensified by the more voluminous hair in general thanks to those edited-in extensions. Speaking of which, we're not even sure if the extensions in a darker color would work for Conway or add to the visual heaviness.

Time will tell if she hops on the extension train for real, and honestly, considering the cosmetics-obsessed crowd Conway moves in, we're a little surprised she hasn't already. That said, if she ever did want to make things look fuller and longer, here's hoping the politician goes with the sleeker, warmer blonde look. And for the love of all things good and pure, no bangs.