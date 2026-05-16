Dylan Dreyer's Divorce: Where Things Stand Now With Her Ex Brian

While there may have been telling signs Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichere were headed for a tragic divorce, her July 2025 announcement still caught fans by surprise. First and foremost, pics of Dreyer with her ex-husband before the divorce just didn't add up, as they conveyed a seemingly loving relationship. But images often lie, and the untold truth about Dreyer's marriage is that she and Fichera were facing significant hurdles. Yet, despite their differences, the NBC News meteorologist and her ex have been getting along much better since the divorce.

When they decided to go their separate ways, Dreyer and Fichera vowed to always prioritize the well-being of their three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty. They have, and in doing so, they found they actually work well as friends. Once they accepted there were issues in the marriage that couldn't be fixed, they found ways to move forward. "Now we've reframed our relationship," she said on "Today with Jenna & Friends" in November 2025. "We're no longer husband and wife. And all those things that were broken — I don't hold them against (him). Because we've accepted they're broken."

Without having the pressure of fixing the marriage, Dreyer and Fichera found that they became more accepting of each other, as well. "I'm not mad at those other things that I was getting mad at before, because just like a friend you give them a little more grace when you're not married to it," she explained. It turns out the two needed to let go of their expectations of the other to harmoniously coexist — which they still do.