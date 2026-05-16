Dylan Dreyer's Divorce: Where Things Stand Now With Her Ex Brian
While there may have been telling signs Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichere were headed for a tragic divorce, her July 2025 announcement still caught fans by surprise. First and foremost, pics of Dreyer with her ex-husband before the divorce just didn't add up, as they conveyed a seemingly loving relationship. But images often lie, and the untold truth about Dreyer's marriage is that she and Fichera were facing significant hurdles. Yet, despite their differences, the NBC News meteorologist and her ex have been getting along much better since the divorce.
When they decided to go their separate ways, Dreyer and Fichera vowed to always prioritize the well-being of their three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty. They have, and in doing so, they found they actually work well as friends. Once they accepted there were issues in the marriage that couldn't be fixed, they found ways to move forward. "Now we've reframed our relationship," she said on "Today with Jenna & Friends" in November 2025. "We're no longer husband and wife. And all those things that were broken — I don't hold them against (him). Because we've accepted they're broken."
Without having the pressure of fixing the marriage, Dreyer and Fichera found that they became more accepting of each other, as well. "I'm not mad at those other things that I was getting mad at before, because just like a friend you give them a little more grace when you're not married to it," she explained. It turns out the two needed to let go of their expectations of the other to harmoniously coexist — which they still do.
Dylan Dreyer and her ex-husband still have dinner together most nights
When Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera separated, an anonymous source assured they would remain close. "Dylan and Brian remain best friends, and they are committed to coparenting and putting their three children first," the insider told People in July 2025. In the months that followed, they proved they walked the walk. Despite not being a couple, Fichera has dinner with Dreyer and their kids more often than not. They also celebrated their first Thanksgiving after separating as a family.
"I want their dad in their life. They need that. They need both the dynamic of a mother and a father, and we're providing that to them in the best way possible," Dreyer told "Today with Jenna & Friends." They especially want their sons to know there's no bad blood between their parents. "I asked Calvin, 'What do you think a family is?' And he said, 'It's a group of people that love each other.' And I said, 'That's what we are, and we will always be that for you,'" she said.
But navigating such changes in her personal life while trying to maintain a sense of security for her children hasn't always been easy. Dreyer had mixed feelings about moving out of their New York City apartment to the suburbs, for instance. "This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them," Dreyer captioned an October 2025 Instagram post. Despite these hardships, Dryer and Fichera were able to keep their promise to always put their children first.