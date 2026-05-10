What Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea's Life Behind Bars Is Really Like

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea O'Donnell has had a number of brushes with the law over the years, and in late 2025, she was sentenced to prison time after she violated her parole. Rosie spoke out about it soon after, and like any parent, had some serious concerns about what the future held for her child. However, at least at the start of her sentence, the county jail Chelsea lived in had several perks.

Chelsea has been arrested on several occasions in 2024 for drug-related offenses. All of that culminated in a six-year probation sentence, but that was nullified in September the following year when she was accused of sexually assaulting a man who was a passenger in a car she was driving. By the end of October 2025, Us Weekly confirmed that she would be going to prison — and the very next day, TMZ shared some of the details of what that might look like.

At the start of her sentence, Chelsea was at the Marinette County Jail, and speaking to TMZ, an employee shared that she would likely share a cell with just one other inmate. Other perks? Tacos and pizza, cable TV, even board games (though she'd have to pay for those), and opportunities to stay in touch with the outside world. Granted, it was still jail ... and as both TMZ and Us Weekly pointed out at the time, she would fulfill the rest of her sentence at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution, which wouldn't be quite as pleasant. Though that facility offers a number of educational programs, Us Weekly revealed after Chelsea's transfer there in December 2025 that more than half of the prison's inmates are violent offenders.