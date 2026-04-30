The Rise And Fall Of Erika Kirk In Trumpworld

Erika Kirk's journey through the American political system arguably began in 2018 when she sat down for a job interview with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Of course, the Arizona State University graduate ended up walking away from the encounter having nabbed her future husband.

"Five years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC, deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, 'I'm going to date you,'" Erika captioned an anniversary post on Instagram (via Us Weekly), suggesting that Charlie had something of a disregard for HR practices. The man himself also confirmed this story to their young daughter as captured in an Instagram reel uploaded after his untimely death: "It started as a job interview ... and then I realized Mama was beautiful and smart and elegant and Christlike, and so I said, 'Forget this job interview. I want to date you,'" he said.

At the 2025 Young Women's Leadership Summit, Erika recalled (via Morning Honey) how their meet-cute put her life trajectory on a completely different path: "When you meet the right man, everything shifts. Everything changes. When I met Charlie, that was it." Here's a look at how their meeting got the internet calling out all the red flags.