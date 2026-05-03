Meghan Trainor's 'Ozempic Neck' Is Hard To Deny In Photos
Meghan Trainor has one of the most talked-about cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood. The pop star has been vocal about taking medication to support her weight loss goals after struggling with gestational diabetes during her first pregnancy. Trainor has since shed over 60 pounds through Mounjaro and a healthy lifestyle, but hasn't fully escaped the consequences of such extreme and rapid fat loss. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," Trainor acknowledged on Instagram, in response to backlash to her transformation. "And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."
Similar to "Ozempic face," the term "Ozempic neck" refers to loose, sagging skin that settles around the neck following rapid weight loss. Though not always obvious at first glance, the singer is one of many celebs who have clearly fallen victim to "Ozempic neck" after using Mounjaro as part of her journey. As seen in the photo below, she has what they call "turkey neck" or vertical folds as a result of significant fat loss and reduced skin elasticity. She also has deep lines and wrinkles around her mouth, another common issue for Ozempic and other GLP-1 users.
Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, got healthy after welcoming their second child. "We did 75 Hard [...] and, man, did we crush," the "Spy Kids" star proudly recalled on Trainor's "Workin' On It" podcast. But then they learned about Mounjaro. "I did the research, and I felt safe," she said. "Like this thing is incredible, and I have no shame being on it and talking about it."
Fans reacted viciously to Meghan Trainor's weight loss
Meghan Trainor copped to using GLP-1 weight loss drugs after drawing some flak in 2025 for debuting her slimmer physique on the Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet. Up until that point, she attributed the drastic change in her appearance to an active lifestyle and healthy diet despite fans' Ozempic suspicions. The "All About That Bass" hitmaker lamented the public's fascination with her body on Instagram. "It's a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here," she hit back. "This is what it's like to be a woman in the music industry."
Trainor later opened up about feeling hurt by all the negative comments about her weight loss. "I just want to feel good because this job is hard if you don't feel good," the pop star reasoned on iHeart Radio's KIISFM (via YouTube). "But I got a lot of hate for being thin so it confused me and rattled me." Scrolling through the comments, it appears that much of the backlash stems from her reputation as an advocate of body positivity, with several users calling her out for being a fraud and a hypocrite. Notably, alongside the singer's weight loss, she also revealed getting a breast lift and augmentation in a video posted, in collaboration with Motiva, on Instagram, also in 2025.
"I think my main problem is how she profits off of the changes she's made," one user argued on Reddit. "She made fun of silicon Barbie dolls in all about that [bass] and now she sells breast implants." But regardless, Trainor has zero regrets, gushing, "I feel amazing," on "Workin' On It."