Meghan Trainor's 'Ozempic Neck' Is Hard To Deny In Photos

Meghan Trainor has one of the most talked-about cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood. The pop star has been vocal about taking medication to support her weight loss goals after struggling with gestational diabetes during her first pregnancy. Trainor has since shed over 60 pounds through Mounjaro and a healthy lifestyle, but hasn't fully escaped the consequences of such extreme and rapid fat loss. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," Trainor acknowledged on Instagram, in response to backlash to her transformation. "And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."

Similar to "Ozempic face," the term "Ozempic neck" refers to loose, sagging skin that settles around the neck following rapid weight loss. Though not always obvious at first glance, the singer is one of many celebs who have clearly fallen victim to "Ozempic neck" after using Mounjaro as part of her journey. As seen in the photo below, she has what they call "turkey neck" or vertical folds as a result of significant fat loss and reduced skin elasticity. She also has deep lines and wrinkles around her mouth, another common issue for Ozempic and other GLP-1 users.

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Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, got healthy after welcoming their second child. "We did 75 Hard [...] and, man, did we crush," the "Spy Kids" star proudly recalled on Trainor's "Workin' On It" podcast. But then they learned about Mounjaro. "I did the research, and I felt safe," she said. "Like this thing is incredible, and I have no shame being on it and talking about it."