The Biggest Rumors About Dylan Dreyer

Since Dylan Dreyer announced her divorce from Brian Fichera in July 2025, the NBC meteorologist has faced numerous rumors about both her personal and professional life. Given that her split from her husband of 12 years felt sudden, the internet speculated that Dreyer already had a new boyfriend. Evidence for her rumored new beau was pretty thin, suggesting that social media users were grasping at straws to make sense of the unexpected news.

For the most part, they analyzed Dreyer's Instagram pictures, dissecting her body language around the men in them. In photos from a work trip to Alaska in September 2025, some netizens concluded she seemed a bit too cozy with one of the men who appeared suspiciously close to her in multiple pics (seen below). "Is she with a new man already?" an Instagram user asked. Those travel assignments also sparked other rumors. Because she had been away frequently, she had been absent from the "Today" show several times throughout 2026.

In January, she missed work to participate in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions golf tournament, and in March, Craig Melvin noted she was simply "off." That month, she also revealed she was launching a podcast, "The Parent Chat," adding fuel to the speculation that she may be leaving the show. Dreyer also moved out of New York City to the suburbs in late November 2025. These signs may suggest Dreyer is getting ready for a new chapter, but that doesn't mean she'll leave "Today" — at least for now.