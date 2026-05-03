The Biggest Rumors About Dylan Dreyer
Since Dylan Dreyer announced her divorce from Brian Fichera in July 2025, the NBC meteorologist has faced numerous rumors about both her personal and professional life. Given that her split from her husband of 12 years felt sudden, the internet speculated that Dreyer already had a new boyfriend. Evidence for her rumored new beau was pretty thin, suggesting that social media users were grasping at straws to make sense of the unexpected news.
For the most part, they analyzed Dreyer's Instagram pictures, dissecting her body language around the men in them. In photos from a work trip to Alaska in September 2025, some netizens concluded she seemed a bit too cozy with one of the men who appeared suspiciously close to her in multiple pics (seen below). "Is she with a new man already?" an Instagram user asked. Those travel assignments also sparked other rumors. Because she had been away frequently, she had been absent from the "Today" show several times throughout 2026.
In January, she missed work to participate in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions golf tournament, and in March, Craig Melvin noted she was simply "off." That month, she also revealed she was launching a podcast, "The Parent Chat," adding fuel to the speculation that she may be leaving the show. Dreyer also moved out of New York City to the suburbs in late November 2025. These signs may suggest Dreyer is getting ready for a new chapter, but that doesn't mean she'll leave "Today" — at least for now.
Dylan Dreyer left one NBC role to focus on family
Dylan Dreyer is one of the famous faces on the "Today" show, but she had an even bigger presence on the network before. For nine years, she also served as meteorologist and co-host of "Weekend Today." But, in January 2022, Dreyer announced she was stepping back to focus on her children. Her decision came just four months after she welcomed her third son, Rusty, the previous September.
Dreyer's exit from the NBC post wasn't something she planned, noting it was a matter of logistics. "I really don't want to step away but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore," she said on "Today." "The boys certainly keep me busy." Because she once took a step back from her career for her family, it isn't outlandish to think she would do the same again now that she's raising her kids as a single mother. However, Dreyer also often talks about the importance of having a career and doing something she loves outside of being a mother.
In an April 2026 episode of "The Parent Chat," she candidly discussed the joy she feels when she's at work and can leave her parenting duties at the door. "I talk about my kids a lot on the show, but I really enjoy when I'm not with them as much as I enjoy being with them," she told guest Amanda Hirsch. Dreyer might end up leaving the "Today" show eventually, but she's unlikely to step away entirely. She clearly loves to work.